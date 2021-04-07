 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo's Claire and Olivia Czerwonka win MVC award
urgent

Valpo's Claire and Olivia Czerwonka win MVC award

  • Updated
Tennis

Tennis

 Times file art

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo's Czerwonkas earn MVC honor: Valparaiso's Claire and Olivia Czerwonka were named the Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week on Wednesday. The Czerwonkas helped Valparaiso to its first-ever MVC victory, going 2-0 in conference doubles action this weekend. The sisters earned a 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles against Northern Iowa o Friday, leading to a 5-2 team victory. The Czerwonkas followed that up with a 6-4 win against Drake. The win over the Bulldogs was the 50th of their career.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo's James continues stellar season: Valparaiso's Kelsie James has been named the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. James scored in a 2-1 win over Missouri State on Saturday. She's tied for the team lead with three goals.

COLLEGE  BASEBALL

Valpo's weekend series with Oakland canceled: Valparaiso's weekend series at Oakland has been canceled due to COVID-related matters within the Oakland program.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller: Arizona had stuck by men's basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years. When the school didn't extend his contract beyond next season, it became clear a decision would need to be made. The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bengals release running back Bernard: The Cincinnati Bengals continued to part with veterans when they released running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday. Bernard, a fan favorite who had a year left on a two-year contract that would have paid him $4.1 million in 2021, played his entire eight-year NFL career in Cincinnati and established himself as a reliable blocking back and receiver. The 29-year-old Bernard became a starter for the last 10 games of 2020 after Joe Mixon suffered a foot injury. A 2013 second-round draft pick by the Bengals, he played in 115 games with 30 starts, rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 342 receptions are the most by a running back in Bengals history, and his 2,867 receiving yards are the second most. The Bengals had already traded defensive end Carlos Dunlap in midseason last year and released defensive tackle Geno Atkins last month. Both had been with the Bengals for 11 seasons. Receiver A.J. Green, who'd spent his entire 10-year career with the team, signed with Arizona as a free agent. Bernard's best performance on the ground during his stint as a starter last year was 83 yards in a Monday Night Football upset of the the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21, his best since the 2017 season. He finished 2020 with 124 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 47 receptions for 355 yards and another three scores.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts