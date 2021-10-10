Valpo's Czerwonka sisters win conference tennis titles

WOMEN'S TENNIS
Czerwonka sisters win MVC titles: Sisters Olivia and Claire Czerwonka of Valparaiso won the Flight 1 doubles title Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships, hosted by the Beacons at the Valpo Tennis Complex. The sisters defeated the top-seeded team from Illinois State 8-4. "I cried after the match," Claire Czerwonka said. "This was my last time competing in the individual conference championships, and winning this is something I've wanted to do for five years. Olivia Czerwonka later won the Flight 2 singles title, 6-4, 6-2 over Illinois State's Alexandra Abyasova. "I'm really speechless," Olivia Czerwonka said. "It's incredible for our team and we're proud to represent Valpo."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Niesner nabs special teams award: Valparaiso's Ben Niesner was named Pioneer Football League Special Teams Player of the Week Sunday for his effort in Saturday's loss to St. Thomas. The fifth-year senior averaged a career-best 52.3 yards on six punts, a mark that was the 10th best in Division I FCS this season. Niesner also had a career-best 63-yard punt and ranks 17th in FCS this season.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Valpo finished 11th at Bradley: Valparaiso shot a final-round 325 to finish 11th among 12 teams in the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic in Bartonville, Illinois, with a 54-hole total of 966. Anna Fay led the Beacons, tying for 41st at 236.
RUNNING
Abdiwak, Chepngetich win in Chicago: Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya's Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51. Chepngetich took the women's race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.
PRO GOLF
Im cruises to Vegas title: Sungjae Im turned a shootout into a one-man show in Las Vegas, running the tables with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children’s Open.
Mickelson earns Champions win: Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May for his sixth career major title. He has struggled on the PGA Tour since then, and this was his first Champions event since February.
Ko finishes wire-to-wire triumph: Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jerseym with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. Ko closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany. Ko finished at 18-under 266. It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005.