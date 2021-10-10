Valpo's Czerwonka sisters win conference tennis titles

RUNNING

Abdiwak, Chepngetich win in Chicago: Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya's Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51. Chepngetich took the women's race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.

Im cruises to Vegas title: Sungjae Im turned a shootout into a one-man show in Las Vegas, running the tables with seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a 9-under 62 and a four-shot victory in the Shriners Children’s Open.

Mickelson earns Champions win: Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May for his sixth career major title. He has struggled on the PGA Tour since then, and this was his first Champions event since February.

Ko finishes wire-to-wire triumph: Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jerseym with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam. Ko closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany. Ko finished at 18-under 266. It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005.

