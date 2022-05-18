MEN'S GOLF

Valpo's Delisanti finishes 15th at NCAA Regionals: The NCAA Division I Men's Golf regionals wrapped up on Wednesday and Valparaiso's Anthony Delisanti found himself near the top. After a 3-over round on Day 1 Delisanti posted back-to-back 1-under, 70s to move himself up the leaderboard. Delisanti finished tied for 15th place in the Columbus Regional. With Delisanti competing as an individual, he would've had to have been the highest scoring individual not on one of the five teams that advanced to the championship round. The Valpo golfer finished as one of the best in the field on Par 4s. He scored an average of 3.91 on the holes, shooting 3-under par on Par 4s for the tournament.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA to waive yearly scholarship limit: With the increasing popularity of the transfer portal, the NCAA Division I Council decided on Wednesday to waive a rule that limited programs to only signing 25 scholarship athletes per year, even if the team was below the 85 total scholarships a team could have. With team's rosters increasingly in a churning state thanks to transfer portal rules, teams were reaching the 25 scholarship max much quicker, and often before they filled all 85 scholarships allotted.

PRO BASEBALL

Olund puts RailCats past Cougars: Lake Central graduate Alec Olund was the star of the show in the RailCats 4-0 win over Kane County on Wednesday. Olund started the game by hosing a runner at home to keep the game scoreless. With runners on first and second in the fourth inning, Olund once again delivered, crushing a home run to put Gary on top 3-0. Adam Heidenfelder pitched five scoreless innings for the RailCats on Wednesday, allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

