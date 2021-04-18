Valpo's Drew Gedrys earns PFL honor:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo's Gedrys earns PFL honor: After blocking a pair of PAT attempts in Saturday’s 20-19 victory over San Diego, Valparaiso's Drew Gedrys was named the Pioneer Football League Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday. It was only fitting that a senior made two of the biggest plays in a signature Senior Day victory. His efforts helped deny the Toreros a share of the PFL title, snapping their streak of six straight. Gedrys became just the third player in the FCS nation to block two kicks in the same game this season. He turned away one extra point in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter of the 20-19 victory over the Toreros, a win that wrapped up Valpo’s best winning percentage since 2003 and represented the team’s first triumph over San Diego in 18 years. Gedrys now has four blocked kicks in his Valpo career.

PRO GOLF

Cink cruises to win: Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday. The 47-year-old Cink finished at 19-under 265 at Harbour Town, four better than Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Grillo shot a 68 while Varner, who had the highest finish of his career, fired a 66. Cink hugged his son and caddie, Reagan, after his closing par on the 18th green. He, wife Lisa and their other son, Connor, all had their arms around each other to celebrate. “I don't even know if I have the words,” Stewart Cink said. He won for the second time this season — only he and Bryson DeChambeau have done that — and continued his resurgence on the PGA Tour at a time when many pros his age are looking ahead to the PGA Tour Champions. Not Cink, who broke a 12-year winless streak at the Safeway Open in September and added five more top-20 finishes, including a tie for 12th last week at the Masters. He won $1.278 million, nearly as much as the $1.404 million for his two previous victories at Harbour Town combined. Cink is also just the fourth player to win twice in the same PGA Tour season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry, who accomplished it twice, are the others.