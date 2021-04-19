COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Fox, Turner finalists for national honors: Valparaiso coach Landon Fox and freshman defensive back Keyon Turner were named national finalists for Stats Perform FCS honors on Monday. Fox was named a finalist for the FCS Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division-I subdivision. In addition, Turner was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented annually to the national freshman player of the year. Fox and Turner are each one of 16 finalists for their respective awards. Winners of the national awards will be announced on May 3-4.
Hoosiers, Fighting Irish agree to 2-game series: Indiana and Notre Dame will end a nearly a 40-year series hiatus after school officials announced Monday they would open the next decade with a two-game football series. Notre Dame will host Indiana on Aug. 31, 2030, the first contest between the in-state programs since September 1991. On Sept. 27, 2031, the Fighting Irish will visit Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time since October 1950. From 1946-2014 Notre Dame faced Purdue, the state's other Big Ten school, annually for the Shillelagh trophy. The series was halted in 2015, in part because of Notre Dame's ACC scheduling obligations. But in 2017, officials from both schools announced that series would resume Sept. 18 of this year when the Boilermakers visit South Bend — the first of six games scheduled between next season and 2028. It's unclear whether the Indiana games could impact future contests between Notre Dame and Purdue. Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 advantage in the Indiana series, going 13-1-1 at home and 6-3 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have lost six straight to the Irish dating to a 20-7 victory on Oct. 21, 1950.
PRO FOOTBALL
Alex Smith retires after comeback: Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he's ready to leave the NFL but believing he's still able to play quarterback. Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family. “I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself — and in the impossible,” Smith said. “Because even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible.” Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from an injury that required 17 operations. After breaking his right tibia and fibula in a game Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston, he said he wondered if he'd be able to take walks with his wife or play with his kids in the yard — let alone play in the NFL again.