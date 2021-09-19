COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Martins earns weekly honor: Valparaiso defensive lineman Austin Martins was named College Sports Madness Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Week after recovering two fumbles in Saturday's loss to Dartmouth. They were the first two fumble recoveries of the senior's career. He also had a career-high six tackles and half a sack.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Czerwonkas shine in tourney: Olivia Czerwonka earned the No. 2 singles title and Claire Czerwonka earned her 100th career win to highlight Valparaiso's efforts at the Redbird Invitational hosted by Illinois State. Olivia Czerwonka went 3-0 in singles.
AUTO RACING
Herta wins IndyCar race: Colton Herta routed the field in another dominating performance at Laguna Seca as Alex Palou moved one race away from the IndyCar championship. Herta won from the pole for his second win of the season. Palou, meanwhile, drove a smooth and steady race for a second-place finish to widen his lead in the IndyCar standings from 25 points to 35 points over Pato O'Ward headed into next week's finale.
Wilkerson gets another Funny Car win: Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord, North Carolina. Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
PRO GOLF
Homa wins Fortinet title: Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory in the season-opening Fortinet Championship at Napa, California. Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269. McNealy shot a 68 to finish second.
Ko takes rain-shortened LPGA event: Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon, for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts. Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, Ko closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205. Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.
Clarke claims third Champions win of season: Darren Clarke won the Sanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198. Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Sky down Fever: Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 run to pull away as the Sky beat the Fever 96-87 in Chicago in the regular-season finale. Chicago (16-16) is the No. 6 seed and is home Thursday against No. 7 Dallas. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA.