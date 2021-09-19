Valpo's Martins earns weekly honor

PRO GOLF

Homa wins Fortinet title: Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory in the season-opening Fortinet Championship at Napa, California. Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269. McNealy shot a 68 to finish second.

Ko takes rain-shortened LPGA event: Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon, for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts. Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, Ko closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205. Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.