Valpo's Niesner earns bowl game honor

Valparaiso's Niesner earns special teams MVP at FCS Bowl: Valparaiso fifth-year senior punter Ben Niesner was named the Special Teams Most Valuable Player at the FCS Bowl by Spiral on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game is the annual postseason all-star game consisting of the top players from college football Division-I FCS schools. Niesner booted six punts for 301 yards, averaging 50.2 yards per punt for the National Team, which fell 67-16 to the American team.

Former Bear Bellamy gets prison time for COVID-19 fraud: Former Bears player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay restitution. According to court records, Bellamy obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, using falsified documents and false information. Bellamy admitted to using the loan proceeds on personal items, such as jewelry and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Bellamy also sought loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. Bellamy also told investigators that he paid more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application, prosecutors said.