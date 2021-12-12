Valpo's Niesner earns bowl game honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso's Niesner earns special teams MVP at FCS Bowl: Valparaiso fifth-year senior punter Ben Niesner was named the Special Teams Most Valuable Player at the FCS Bowl by Spiral on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game is the annual postseason all-star game consisting of the top players from college football Division-I FCS schools. Niesner booted six punts for 301 yards, averaging 50.2 yards per punt for the National Team, which fell 67-16 to the American team.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Bear Bellamy gets prison time for COVID-19 fraud: Former Bears player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay restitution. According to court records, Bellamy obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, using falsified documents and false information. Bellamy admitted to using the loan proceeds on personal items, such as jewelry and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Bellamy also sought loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. Bellamy also told investigators that he paid more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application, prosecutors said.
PRO BASEBALL
Longtime MLB executive Roland Hemond dead at 92: Roland Hemond, who worked in scouting and front offices for over 60 years and helped two expansion franchises get off the ground, died Monday at age 92. According to MLB.com, Hemond was the general manager of the White Sox from 1970-85 and the Orioles from 1988-95. After the Diamondbacks were established as an expansion team, he served as their senior executive vice president from 1996-2000, including the franchise's debut season in '98. In 2011, Hemond was honored by the Hall of Fame as the second recipient of the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. Hemond was also a two-time winner of the Sporting News' Executive of the Year Award, with the White Sox in 1972 and with the Orioles in '89.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Purdue's Williams named Big Ten Player of the Week: For the second time this season, Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for his role in the Boilermakers' East Coast split. He also claimed honors on Nov. 22. Williams has now won the Big Ten Player of the Week award four times in his career, tied for the fifth-most honors in school history. Williams averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in a split against Rutgers and North Carolina State.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes named Big Ten Player of the Week: Indiana junior Mackenzie Holmes average 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and shot 75.9 percent from the floor in a pair of wins over Fairfield and No. 20 Ohio State last week. For her effort, Holmes was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.