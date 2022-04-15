Valpo's Olivia Czerwonka earns milestone win

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo's Czerwonka upsets MVC star: Valparaiso's Ollvia Czerwonka handed Illinois State's Tijana Zlatanovic the first Missouri Valley Conference loss of her career on Friday, winning 6-4, 6-4 during the Redbirds' 6-1 victory in Normal. Zlatanovic is the two-time defending No. 1 singles champ in the MVC and was the MVC Singles Player of the Year last season. Czerwonka improved to 20-11, making her just the fourth player in program history to reach 20 wins in a season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo falls to Illinois State: Alex Ryan had two of Valparaiso's three hits in a 7-0 MVC loss to Illinois State in Normal. The Beacons (11-18, 0-4 MVC) and the Redbirds continue the three-game series on Saturday.

Purdue Northwest splits: Joe Buikema pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in the opener as Purdue Northwest beat Northwood 2-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Dowling Park in Hammond. The Pride (13-11, 2-7 GLIAC) dropped the nightcap 18-0.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Beacons swept by Northern Iowa: Taylor Herschbach, Peyton Moeder and Jaina Westphal all had two hits in the opener, but Valparaiso lost 9-1 and 5-0 to visiting Northern Iowa. The Beacons (10-23, 1-13 MVC) and league-leading Panthers wrap up the three-game series at noon Saturday.

