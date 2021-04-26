Valpo's Robert Washington, Ben Niesner honored by PFL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo's Washington, Niesner honored by PFL: Valparaiso's Robert Washington was named the Pioneer Football League's offensive player of the year, while teammate Ben Niesner was named co-Special Teams Player of the Year. Washington became the first Valpo player to garner the PFL Offensive Player of the Year distinction since the award began in 2001. Niesner became Valpo’s first PFL Special Teams Player of the Year since the conference began handing out that honor in 2015. Washington ranked eighth nationally in FCS in rushing yards per game at 108.8. He accrued 100 or more rushing yards on four occasions including a season-high 199 on 39 carries in the March 13 season opener at Butler, the highest single-game rushing output by a Valpo player since 2012. His 199-yard performance marked the ninth-highest single-game rushing number in the nation this season, and he was one of three players nationally with multiple games of 180-plus rushing yards. Washington, who totaled 653 yards and five touchdowns on 140 carries over six games, had the most rushing yards in a season by any Valpo player since Brandon Hall’s 855 in 2014 despite this year’s slate being shortened to six games. Niesner tied Greg Wood’s program record for single-season punting average at 43.6. When taken to the next decimal point, Niesner’s 43.58 is narrowly behind Wood’s 43.64, which is also the Pioneer Football League record. Niesner’s mark is the second-best in PFL history. He ranked eighth nationally in punting average in Division-I FCS this spring.