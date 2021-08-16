Valpo's Robert Washington earns preseason all-conference honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Washington earns preseason honor: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington has been named the Phil Steele Pioneer Football League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Washington also was one of VU's three Phil Steele first-team all-conference picks along with kicker Brian Bartholomew and punter Ben Niesner. Valpo's second-team all-league selections were Washington (all-purpose back on special teams), offensive lineman Aaron Byrd, defensive lineman Trejuan Purty, linebacker Jaxon Peifer, defensive back Keyon Turner, kick returner Charlie Maxwell and long snapper Doug Haugh. Linebacker Evan Annis was named to the all-conference third team.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Lloyd announces retirement: U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC. She hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday. The 39-year-old Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States' 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze-medal game in Japan earlier this month. She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a record among U.S. players. She ranks second on the national team's all-time list with 312 appearances, and fourth with 128 goals.
PRO FOOTBALL
Falcons first in NFL to reach 100% in vaccinations: The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations. The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%. Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.
PRO TENNIS
Osaka to donate winnings to Haitian relief efforts: In addition to donating prize money to relief efforts in Haiti following a deadly earthquake, tennis star Naomi Osaka said she plans to do more. “I feel like I’m not really doing that much,” Osaka said on Monday. “I’m trying to figure out what I can do. The prize money thing was the first thing I thought I could do that would raise the most awareness. I guess that is the reason I announced it.” A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Saturday, with an estimated death toll of 1,400. On Saturday night, Osaka tweeted her decision to donate her prize money from this week’s U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Ohio. Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, has an opening-round bye in Cincinnati.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bledsoe traded back to Clippers: The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. Memphis only acquired Bledsoe in a trade July 26 with New Orleans. Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.