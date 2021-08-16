Valpo's Robert Washington earns preseason all-conference honor

Lloyd announces retirement: U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC. She hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday. The 39-year-old Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States' 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze-medal game in Japan earlier this month. She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a record among U.S. players. She ranks second on the national team's all-time list with 312 appearances, and fourth with 128 goals.