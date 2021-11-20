Valpo's Robert Washington passes 1,000-yard mark in season finale

Four tied for LPGA lead: Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the season, with nothing less than $1.5 million and LPGA player of the year on the line. Ko started pouring in putts from everywhere and ran off seven straight birdies that helped her make up a six-shot deficit and carried her to a 6-under 66. Korda followed by overpowering the par 5s on the back nine at Tiburon for a 67 to get back in the game. They were tied at the CME Group Tour Championship in Miami with Celine Boutier of France, who started with a four-shot lead and wasn't hurt by her 72, and Nasa Hataoka of Japan who had the low round of a windblown Saturday at 64. They were at 14-under 202.