Valpo's Robert Washington passes 1,000-yard mark in season finale

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo drops season finale: Robert Washington became the third 1,000-yard rusher in Valparaiso history, but the Beacons fell 51-38 to visiting Morehead State on Saturday at Brown Field. Washington ran 33 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, finishing the season with 1,105 yards. Ben Nimz threw for two TDs for Valpo (4-7, 4-4 PFL) and Nathan Orlandini returned an interception for a touchdown.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban wins top-20 matchup: Demarco Minor scored a game-high 27 points and Damonte Taylor had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds as No. 3 South Suburban beat No. 20 Danville (Ill.) 88-73 in a battle of nationally ranked NJCAA Division II teams. Cam Donatlan scored 20 for SSC (5-0).
PNW falls to Quincy: Jyrus Freels scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Purdue Northwest fell 81-70 to host Quincy (Ill.). Sangolay Njie added 15 points for the Pride.
WOMEN'S PRO SOCCER
Red Stars fall in NWSL final: Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky. The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. The Spirit had to forfeit a pair of games this season because of coronavirus issues. The team played under interim coach Kris Ward after Richie Burke was fired in September for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. It was the first league championship for the Spirit. Rachel Hill scored off a cross from Arin Wright to give the Red Stars a 1-0 lead.
PRO GOLF
Four tied for LPGA lead: Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the season, with nothing less than $1.5 million and LPGA player of the year on the line. Ko started pouring in putts from everywhere and ran off seven straight birdies that helped her make up a six-shot deficit and carried her to a 6-under 66. Korda followed by overpowering the par 5s on the back nine at Tiburon for a 67 to get back in the game. They were tied at the CME Group Tour Championship in Miami with Celine Boutier of France, who started with a four-shot lead and wasn't hurt by her 72, and Nasa Hataoka of Japan who had the low round of a windblown Saturday at 64. They were at 14-under 202.