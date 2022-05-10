Valpo's Seib earns Valley honor

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo's Seib receives league honor: Valparaiso junior Easton Seib was named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday after allowing no earned runs over 12 innings in a pair of wins vs. Evansville. Seib pitched a three-hit, five-inning shutout in the series finale and allowed an opponents' batting average of .159. She has won league Pitcher of the Week honors twice this season, the first Beacons hurler to do so since Taylor Weissenhofer 2016.

PRO HOCKEY

Canadiens win draft lottery: The Montreal Canadiens are hosting the NHL draft in July and will have the right to the No. 1 pick. Montreal won the draft lottery on Tuesday night. It follows a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings. The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order.

PRO BOXING

Tyson won't be charged for punch on plane: Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office says Tuesday that it closed the case. The victim and Tyson requested that charges not be filed. The video shows Tyson repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. Tyson representatives have said the boxer was on a flight with an aggressive passenger.

PRO FOOTBALL

Brady to work for Fox Sports after retiring: Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends. That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call. Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback.

