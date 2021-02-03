Valpo's Sheldon Edwards, Connor Barrett have prepped for big moments

“I never really got the exposure that I needed or that I would’ve liked in high school,” Barrett said. “It was a no-brainer (to go to prep school) at that point. My year of prep school was a big learning experience. I went in expecting to play a lot, and I didn’t play that much. It made me think about whether or not I really wanted this. It gave me an edge and I think I brought it here and transferred it to my game at Valpo.”

When the season began in late November, it appeared that Barrett would be a typical freshman who wouldn’t play much as he continued to go through the transition of joining a Division I program. Without a typical preseason, Barrett barely got off the bench in the season opener against Vanderbilt (Nov. 27) and played sparingly in losses at Illinois-Chicago (Dec. 1) and Purdue (Dec. 4). Then came a breakout against Judson in the home opener on Dec. 6 when Barrett hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Barrett entered the starting lineup the next game and hasn’t looked back since.

“I just wanted to come in and get better every day,” Barrett said. “I was concentrating on fitting in and see where that would take me. Then I found myself playing heavy minutes. I know that I worked hard to get to this point.”