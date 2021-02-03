Valpo's Sheldon Edwards, Connor Barrett have prepped for big moments

VALPARAISO – The winding paths of Sheldon Edwards and Connor Barrett reached a key intersection last Thursday against Bradley, providing a glimpse into what could be a bright future for Valparaiso.
Edwards knocked down three 3-pointers in the second overtime against the Braves, and Barrett knocked down another as the freshmen helped lead Valparaiso to a key Missouri Valley Conference victory. The newcomers got the opportunity to shine after sophomore stars Donovan Clay and Ben Krikke fouled out during the 91-85 victory.
“It was bound to happen at some point,” Edwards said of the breakout game for both freshmen. “On the court, Connor and I are kind of the same guy. We play hard on defense. We try to hit shots. If he’s having a good day, I try to match it. If he’s having a bad day, I try to bring him up. That’s vice-versa for him, as well.”
Edwards and Barrett both arrived at Valparaiso after spending a year in prep school. Barrett graduated from Loyola Academy in Chicago, where he averaged 11.9 points and shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range. Barrett put up those numbers despite recovering from a fractured kneecap and dealing with a fractured toe. Because of those injuries, Barrett decided to go the prep school route and he enrolled at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, the same school that produced Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Barrett was part of a roster that included 10 players who eventually earned Division I scholarships.
“I never really got the exposure that I needed or that I would’ve liked in high school,” Barrett said. “It was a no-brainer (to go to prep school) at that point. My year of prep school was a big learning experience. I went in expecting to play a lot, and I didn’t play that much. It made me think about whether or not I really wanted this. It gave me an edge and I think I brought it here and transferred it to my game at Valpo.”
When the season began in late November, it appeared that Barrett would be a typical freshman who wouldn’t play much as he continued to go through the transition of joining a Division I program. Without a typical preseason, Barrett barely got off the bench in the season opener against Vanderbilt (Nov. 27) and played sparingly in losses at Illinois-Chicago (Dec. 1) and Purdue (Dec. 4). Then came a breakout against Judson in the home opener on Dec. 6 when Barrett hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Barrett entered the starting lineup the next game and hasn’t looked back since.
“I just wanted to come in and get better every day,” Barrett said. “I was concentrating on fitting in and see where that would take me. Then I found myself playing heavy minutes. I know that I worked hard to get to this point.”
Edwards’ journey to Valparaiso was a little different. He didn’t suffer from injuries while in high school, but a general lack of exposure from growing up in the prep football hotbed of Florida. With no Division I offers to speak of, Edwards decided to enroll at TLAP Sports Academy in Port St. Lucie, where he earned plenty of playing time and averaged 32 points per game.
“I didn’t want to settle for the one D2 offer that I had, so I decided to go prep and it turned out for the best,” Edwards said. “We had a tournament in Indiana last year and (Valparaiso assistant) Coach (Matt) Bowen saw me in the first game. Valpo wasn’t even there to see me, but they came back the next day to see if I could (deliver) again. The third day, the same thing, and they offered me a few days later.”
Where Barrett didn’t play immediately, Edwards was thrust into the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, only to fall out of the rotation several games later. On the same night that Barrett broke out against Judson, Edwards started to build back his confidence with 10 points in the home opener. He followed that up with a career-high 20 points Dec. 9 against SIU-Edwardsville.
While newcomers are often expected to go through a learning curve in the transition to Division I, much like what Valparaiso freshman Jacob Ognacevic is going through, Barrett and Edwards have been able to build on their prep experience to become key members of Valparaiso’s rotation quicker than expected.
“The (prep) year in general helps,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Sheldon is 20 years old, already. Connor is 19. Typically, basketball is a lot about reps. Connor had draft picks on his prep team. Sheldon was by far the best player on his prep team. It’s still a learning process. Effort and desire can make up for a lot of mistakes.”