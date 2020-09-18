Valpo's Tommy Burbee runs all over Chesterton in DAC victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — There’s something special about Tommy Burbee when it comes to playing rival Chesterton.

The Valparaiso running back had his breakout game last year against the Trojans, running for a career-high 235 yards. Burbee blew that mark out of the water on Friday night, running for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the Times No. 2 Vikings knocked off the Trojans 30-21 in Duneland Athletic Conference action.

The Vikings (3-0, 2-0) finished the night with 380 of their 428 total yards coming on the ground.

“The rivalry adds to it, but I think we’re just at our prime right now,” Burbee said. “We’ve had all these practices and we’re learning from our mistakes in the other two games. We’re full speed ahead.”

Valparaiso was limited to just two games coming into Week 5 of the season. The Vikings had a game cancelled against Griffith in the second week of the season and then didn’t play Michigan City last week because of a positive COVID-19 case with the Wolves. Burbee has spent much of his off weeks working with the offensive line and that work paid off on Friday night.

“It’s been really frustrating for all of us, but you just have to be optimistic,” Burbee said. “We’re blessed to be out here and we don’t take anything for granted.”