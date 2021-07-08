 Skip to main content
Valpo's VanArragon honored by CoSIDA
Valpo's VanArragon honored by CoSIDA

Golf
Provided

COLLEGE GOLF

Valpo's VanArragon earns academic honor: Valparaiso sophomore Caleb VanArragon was named the 2020-2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large First Team for District 5 on Thursday. VanArragon becomes the second Valpo golfer to earn that honor and first since Kyle Henning in 2013-2014.  VanArragon, who owns a perfect 4.0 grade point average with a double major in biology and statistics, also earned the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, the MVC Elite 17 Award, All-MVC First Team and MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team this season.

PRO GOLF

Andrade, Ames share US Senior Open lead: Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames shot 5-under 65s on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open. Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an Omaha Country Club course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session. Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Alex Cejka, looking for his third victory in a senior major this year, and Robert Karlsson followed at 67. Andrade, who started on the 10th hole, pulled into a tie with Ames with a birdie on the par-5 sixth. He got up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par on the par-4 eighth. He just missed a 20-foot downhill birdie putt on the par-4 ninth.

Munoz, Hadley share John Deere Classic lead: Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic. Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley. “I just go blank, to be honest,” Munoz said. “It's funny because when I make a lot of birdies, I usually play a little more safe and pick my spots. I have like 10-, 12-footers and they start to drop. That's what I did today. And that's where we're at.” Hadley was on the other side of the course, finishing on the front nine. It wasn't nearly as spectacular, but he played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet. Hank Lebioda, who finished one shot out of the playoff last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was poised to join them. He was 7 under through 12 holes and tied the lead with a tee shot on the 213-yard seventh hole that stopped 20 inches from the cup.

PRO CYCLING

Politt wins Tour's 12th stage: Rarely in the spotlight, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France. After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German rider hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, "I can't believe it." After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career. Politt was part of a larger group that jumped out of the main pack in the early stages of the windy 159.4-kilometer (99-mile) stage 12 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nimes. Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner. He Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard in third, 5:33 off the pace.

