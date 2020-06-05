Veteran fighter Eddie Wineland returns for first pandemic-era fight

Eddie Wineland is fighting Saturday in arguably the most unique circumstances of his career.
Wineland, a longtime Region resident and a former bantamweight champion, returns to action at UFC 250 against an undefeated and heavily hyped up-and-comer — and he'll do it in front of no fans.
Fights in his early days may have had very few fans compared to his past near decade in the UFC, but they certainly weren't completely devoid of them. UFC 250, on the other hand, takes place Saturday at the UFC's Apex facility on its Las Vegas campus — with only essential event personnel and production crew in attendance. Even for that, the UFC had to get approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission and agree to a host of COVID-19 prevention protocols.
Ahead of his fight against Sean O'Malley (11-0, 3-0 UFC), Wineland (24-13-1, 6-7 UFC) said he has no worries about fighting during the coronavirus pandemic. Given he maintains a day job as a firefighter in LaPorte, that should come as little surprise.
"The whole COVID thing, these riots, everything that's going on — the COVID doesn't scare me," Wineland said during a Thursday media day conducted online. "I've been working in the midst of it as a firefighter since it started. It doesn't scare me. My mind's set on the fight, and it's a one-track mind. Everything else going on, it's small potatoes."
Upon his arrival in Las Vegas, as part of the COVID protocols, Wineland had to undergo an oral COVID test. He's under quarantine essentially any time he doesn't have to be at weigh-ins or Saturday's fight. Fighters on the card have individual weight-cutting facilities and workout rooms and essentially are in isolation with their teams as much as possible.
Wineland was scheduled to fight Marlon Vera in late March in Columbus, Ohio, but that event was canceled due to the pandemic. Once the UFC got up and running again, first with three events without fans in Jacksonville, Florida, and now at its own facility in Las Vegas, he was rebooked against O'Malley, a 25-year-old who returned after a two-year layoff in March with a knockout win.
The oddsmakers have O'Malley as a 5-1 favorite, which are the longest odds against Wineland in nearly seven years when he fought for the UFC's interim bantamweight title. But he has no problem being the underdog — or derailing a hype train.
"It's a big opportunity for me, (and) it's a big opportunity for him, also," Wineland said. "He's fighting a veteran. I'm fighting a guy who's got a huge name. Although he's been in the UFC not that long, he's got a very big name and a very big following. As far as derailing, it is what it is. They set us up to fight, so if it derails him, it derails him. I'm sorry, but I'm here to win. I'm not here to be looked over."
At 35, and married with two kids, Wineland's fighting activity has slowed in recent years. He fought just one time each in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and this will be his first fight in 2020.
But after a pair of decision losses, he returned a year ago this weekend for a second-round knockout win over Grigory Popov in Chicago. And all of his most recent four wins have come courtesy of his hands. He's realizes he's always a knockout threat, and that's one of the reasons he keeps getting back in there.
It doesn't sound like retirement from the fight game is something on his mind just yet.
"I'm still in great shape," Wineland said. "I've always said that I'm going to continue fighting until I feel my body just doesn't put up with it anymore. Through the years, linking up with the gym I'm with now, and with my strength and conditioning coach about 10 years ago, I kind of started adapting to work smarter, not harder and taking rest days when needed – training better and training at 100 percent three days (a week) vs. 60 (percent) at six days has allowed me, at 35, I'm in better shape than I was at 25.
"... I think by the new fans, I think I am (being underestimated). I think the people who have been following MMA for a long time and know who I am, I think they know there's a chance. There's a chance there. I think they understand the dangers I possess and the problems I could possess (against O'Malley). But as far as the average, casual MMA fan, I think they're looking far past me."
Wineland's fight against O'Malley opens up the UFC 250 main card on pay-per-view, which is available for purchase through ESPN+.
