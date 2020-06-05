Veteran fighter Eddie Wineland returns for first pandemic-era fight

At 35, and married with two kids, Wineland's fighting activity has slowed in recent years. He fought just one time each in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and this will be his first fight in 2020.

But after a pair of decision losses, he returned a year ago this weekend for a second-round knockout win over Grigory Popov in Chicago. And all of his most recent four wins have come courtesy of his hands. He's realizes he's always a knockout threat, and that's one of the reasons he keeps getting back in there.

It doesn't sound like retirement from the fight game is something on his mind just yet.

"I'm still in great shape," Wineland said. "I've always said that I'm going to continue fighting until I feel my body just doesn't put up with it anymore. Through the years, linking up with the gym I'm with now, and with my strength and conditioning coach about 10 years ago, I kind of started adapting to work smarter, not harder and taking rest days when needed – training better and training at 100 percent three days (a week) vs. 60 (percent) at six days has allowed me, at 35, I'm in better shape than I was at 25.