WATCH NOW: Charlie Eaton delivers with Chesterton’s season on the line

Crown Point drew first blood in the 15th minute when the Bulldogs scored off a glorified corner kick. Gavin Stagg took the ball off the entry and pushed it to Kristian Simakoski, who punched in a goal to give the Bulldogs (12-3-3) a 1-0 lead.

Chesterton faced even more adversity in the second half when coach Lucas Sabedra received his second yellow card of the match, earning an ejection. Sabedra was sent out of the stadium and he did his best to see the remainder of the match from a hill near the school. Assistant coach Austin Haire took over for Sabedra.

“We didn’t have to do anything,” Haire said. “These guys worked every single day. They know their jobs. They come here, they execute their jobs. That’s all. I didn’t think of it as the weight of the world on my shoulders.”

The Trojans had numerous shot opportunities throughout the night, but they were turned away at every turn by Crown Point keeper Jared Hecimovich. The senior finished with 13 saves.

“It’s not many players that have the greatest game of their lives in the final game of their career,” Crown Point coach Mike Bazin said.