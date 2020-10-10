WATCH NOW: Charlie Eaton delivers with Chesterton’s season on the line

CROWN POINT — With Chesterton’s entire season resting on his shoulders, Charlie Eaton delivered on Saturday night. Then he delivered again. Then he delivered one more time.
The Chesterton goalkeeper sandwiched two key saves around a goal of his own as the Trojans narrowly avoided a season-ending loss with a 4-3 shootout victory over Crown Point in the Class 3A Crown Point sectional title game.
Trailing 3-2 in the last round of the shootout, Eaton got two hands on a ball from Dominic Bixeman to force a sixth round of penalty kicks. Already predetermined as Chesterton’s sixth shooter, Eaton threw off his keeper gloves and delivered a perfect strike to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead. He then jumped back into goal, extended his right arm just far enough, and blocked Cristian Espinoza’s shot to set off a wild celebration.
“I knew I had to save the (fifth) penalty of else we lose,” Eaton said. “I’m thinking ‘this is the biggest moment of my life,’ and then I saved it. I have to shoot now. Then I made it. Now, if I save this next one, we win. The rollercoaster of emotions in that moment. Once I saved it, it was cloud nine. I blacked out.”
Saturday’s match was certainly a roller coaster.
The Trojans (17-2-0) came into the night looking for their fourth straight sectional title, as well as Chesterton’s fourth sectional title of the day after both cross country programs and the girls soccer team won titles earlier in the day. Zack Bowser had an early look at getting the Trojans on the board, but his attempt was pushed just beyond the post in the fourth minute.
Crown Point drew first blood in the 15th minute when the Bulldogs scored off a glorified corner kick. Gavin Stagg took the ball off the entry and pushed it to Kristian Simakoski, who punched in a goal to give the Bulldogs (12-3-3) a 1-0 lead.
Chesterton faced even more adversity in the second half when coach Lucas Sabedra received his second yellow card of the match, earning an ejection. Sabedra was sent out of the stadium and he did his best to see the remainder of the match from a hill near the school. Assistant coach Austin Haire took over for Sabedra.
“We didn’t have to do anything,” Haire said. “These guys worked every single day. They know their jobs. They come here, they execute their jobs. That’s all. I didn’t think of it as the weight of the world on my shoulders.”
The Trojans had numerous shot opportunities throughout the night, but they were turned away at every turn by Crown Point keeper Jared Hecimovich. The senior finished with 13 saves.
“It’s not many players that have the greatest game of their lives in the final game of their career,” Crown Point coach Mike Bazin said.
Hecimovich was the victim of some bad luck on Chesterton’s game-tying shot. The Trojans received a penalty kick in the 65th minute because of a handball in the box. Hecimovich blocked Bowser’s penalty attempt and looked in good position to keep Chesterton off the board before the ball took a friendly bounce for the Trojans and Bowser was able to score on a third attempt for his 35th goal of the season.
“It was a great save in the first place,” Bowser said. “I saw the ball coming back, redirected, so I just shot it and it got a lucky bounce and it went in. You’ve just got to stay alert.”
After 14 minutes of scoreless overtime soccer, the two Duneland Athletic Conference rivals went to a shootout, much like they did earlier this season when the Trojans knocked off Crown Point 5-3 on Sept. 9. Hecimovich blocked Bowser once again and the senior delivered a second save, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead entering the final round. Matthew Marmolejo scored to tie the match at 3-3 and then Eaton delivered his first key save, setting off the wild conclusion of the match.
“It was a crazy two minutes,” Eaton said. “The craziest of my life.”
Chesterton will take on Plymouth next Saturday in the Class 3A Goshen regional semifinals. The winner will take on the winner of Elkhart and Munster.
Gallery: Crown Point boys soccer sectional
Charlie Eaton scores the goal and then gets the stop for Chesterton. Trojans advance 4-3 in shootout. #NWIPreps pic.twitter.com/Z9jSlu0y1U— Paul Oren (@NWIOren) October 11, 2020
