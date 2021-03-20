WATCH NOW: Chrishawn Christmas maintains his composure during West Side loss

“I thought it was clean, too, but I mean that was the ref’s call,” Christmas said. “Everybody knows, I think, it was a bad call, but at the end of the day, it’s just basketball and you have to keep going, keep playing.”

Christmas said he had an idea why the foul was called: “I think I got the low contact, but it wasn’t a lot of contact. I just tipped him a little bit, but it is what it is.”

Despite spending more than eight minutes on the bench because of fouls, Christmas had the best stat line on the losing side: 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. So many of those numbers came in the form of big plays at big stages of the game.

After Parion Roberson and Quimari Peterson scored on drives to shrink a deficit that had been five points to two in 25 seconds, Christmas came up with the biggest play of regulation. As part of West Side’s full-court pressure, Christmas knocked the ball loose under the hoop, put up a shot, missed, grabbed his own rebound and made his next shot, tying it, 40-40 with 58 seconds left.

Those were his final points in a West Side uniform. He fell two wins short of joining his uncle, Keith Christmas, as a West Side state champion. Uncle Keith averaged a double-double for the 2002 team, West Side’s lone boys basketball state champion.