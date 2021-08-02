WATCH NOW: Hopes are high in Crown Point as Craig Buzea era begins

Kids have begun to buy in, Buzea said. That’s important. The Bulldogs won sectional titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but struggled last season to a 3-4 record and a 39-0 loss to Merrillville in the sectional opener.

“It took some time to get guys to come around to what we’re looking to do,” Buzea said. “I think they’ve been very receptive. This is going to be a process. We know that. We’re not going to fix this in one day or one week.”

Very little statistical production returns. Buzea said 10 sophomores and five freshmen will compete for starting roles. The quarterback situation is still up in the air, with junior JJ Johnson competing with some of those ninth-graders.

With a roster 110 deep, numbers aren’t an issue. But it’s difficult to tell what the Bulldogs will do well watching what Buzea calls “football in pajamas.” Things will be clearer when the pads come out and hitting begins.

“We’re putting a big emphasis on effort, attitude and execution. Those are the big three things,” Buzea said. “It’s a process and we’re trying to speed it up as well as we can, but we know there’s some building blocks that have to be laid.”