WATCH NOW: Hopes are high in Crown Point as Craig Buzea era begins

CROWN POINT — Football feels different this year, especially in Crown Point.
The Bulldogs open the 2021 seasons without restrictions and under a new coaching staff, led by Craig Buzea.
“It’s exciting. We feel the city’s excitement. We feel the players’ excitement and everyone else. It’s just awesome to be back,” senior nose guard Niko Paic said.
Now the work begins.
“I think kids are excited. It’s a new beginning and we had a pretty good summe,r but we’ve got a long, long way to go,” Buzea said. “We know we have a ton of work to do, but the kids are willing to put in the effort and the time. We think we’ll get there sooner than later.”
Buzea comes over from Homewood Flossmoor in Illinois. He was 94-26 in 11 seasons with the Vikings and advanced to the Class 8A quarterfinals five times, finishing as state runner-up in 2014. He previously coached at Portage and Michigan City, compiling a 107-45 over 13 seasons on this side of the state line. The Indians finished second in Class 5A under Buzea in 1994.
The Bulldogs are well aware of their new coach’s history of winning.
“Coach Buz really has us believing in ourselves this year. Internally, everybody’s got a new spirit for the program,” senior offensive tackle Jack Darlington said. “Everybody believes in what he does. There’s a big belief in this program for how he’s running it and everything he’s doing.”
Kids have begun to buy in, Buzea said. That’s important. The Bulldogs won sectional titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but struggled last season to a 3-4 record and a 39-0 loss to Merrillville in the sectional opener.
“It took some time to get guys to come around to what we’re looking to do,” Buzea said. “I think they’ve been very receptive. This is going to be a process. We know that. We’re not going to fix this in one day or one week.”
Very little statistical production returns. Buzea said 10 sophomores and five freshmen will compete for starting roles. The quarterback situation is still up in the air, with junior JJ Johnson competing with some of those ninth-graders.
With a roster 110 deep, numbers aren’t an issue. But it’s difficult to tell what the Bulldogs will do well watching what Buzea calls “football in pajamas.” Things will be clearer when the pads come out and hitting begins.
“We’re putting a big emphasis on effort, attitude and execution. Those are the big three things,” Buzea said. “It’s a process and we’re trying to speed it up as well as we can, but we know there’s some building blocks that have to be laid.”
Much of the coaching staff came with Buzea from H-F, splitting time between schools during the Illinois spring football season. That limited Crown Point’s ability to install as much as it would’ve liked during the spring.
The summer’s been good, though. The senior class got together for a retreat last week that gave coaches and players a chance to bond and build team chemistry. It’s something Buzea’s been doing for about 12 years, he said.
“The morale is high. Everyone obviously is excited because of the new coaching staff and how they’ve embraced us and we’ve embraced them,” Paic said.
The key now is to make that show up on the field. CP gets no break, opening the schedule with Lowell, Andrean and Merrillville.
“I think we’re going to do everything well. I don’t know if we have a weakness on this team,” Paic said. “I think everyone’s together. Everyone’s great. We’re all a family.”