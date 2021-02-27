WATCH NOW: Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point rally to capture first state title since 1985

"He's gonna be salty. I know he will," Carrothers said jokingly. "But I know he's happy for me, and I know that him being my brother and him pushing me every day, it's what helped me get to this point."

The standout junior scored 14 points in the first half to help Crown Point flip a 19-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 24-19 lead at halftime.

Brownsburg went 8 minutes and 14 seconds without a point and 10 minutes and 58 seconds between made field goals, which included a scoreless second quarter. Becki capped off her stellar first quarter with a layup with three seconds left in the period, and Novalee Glass finally ended her team's field goal drought with a layup at the 5:05 mark of the third quarter.

During that stretch, Brownsburg missed 14 consecutive shots.

"At halftime, one of the problems we were facing (when we switched on screens) is that there would be a big mismatch (in the post)," Lilly Stoddard said. "So we talked about that and we decided we were going to go under that screen. We really had to play some good defense on the person with the ball so that they couldn't get a good pass into the post, and I thought we all did a good job of that."

