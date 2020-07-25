WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athletic shutdowns continued across Northwest Indiana during the weekend as Munster and Chesterton became the latest schools to halt summer practices.

The Munster athletic department announced Friday that the school was suspending athletic activity until Aug. 3, while Chesterton announced on Saturday that the girls basketball and girls soccer programs were halting workouts until Aug. 5.

With Chesterton and Munster now stopping workouts, there have been at least 16 Region schools that have paused workouts for one or more sports. Other schools include Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Michigan City, Morton, Portage, River Forest and Valparaiso.

Valparaiso paused boys basketball conditioning due to a positive test within the program and will resume events July 27. The football program will presume activities Aug. 3.

Boone Grove previously suspended prep sports practices but resumed activity Monday.

Munster released a statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon which read “Many of our athletes in several Fall sports may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID 19 at an event that they attended on July 18. Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending athletics until August 3rd.”