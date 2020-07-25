You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices
Prep sports  COVID-19

  • Updated
MHS drive-by commencement (copy)

Munster boys basketball coach, Mike Hackett, congratulates graduates as they pass along the track at Munster High School recently in Munster. The athletic department announced Friday that the school was suspending sports activity until Aug. 3

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

Athletic shutdowns continued across Northwest Indiana during the weekend as Munster and Chesterton became the latest schools to halt summer practices.

The Munster athletic department announced Friday that the school was suspending athletic activity until Aug. 3, while Chesterton announced on Saturday that the girls basketball and girls soccer programs were halting workouts until Aug. 5.

With Chesterton and Munster now stopping workouts, there have been at least 16 Region schools that have paused workouts for one or more sports. Other schools include Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Michigan City, Morton, Portage, River Forest and Valparaiso.

Valparaiso paused boys basketball conditioning due to a positive test within the program and will resume events July 27. The football program will presume activities Aug. 3.

Boone Grove previously suspended prep sports practices but resumed activity Monday.

Munster released a statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon which read “Many of our athletes in several Fall sports may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID 19 at an event that they attended on July 18. Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending athletics until August 3rd.”

Messages left with Munster athletic director Ira Zimmer seeking comment have not been returned.

A Chesterton athletics administrator confirmed that the school was shutting down practices for at least two of its programs but wasn’t allowed to comment further on the topic. A school administrator indicated that a statement would be released to the parents in the next several days.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

