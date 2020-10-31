WATCH NOW: Munster clinches first state title berth with sweep of McCutcheon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mustangs were methodical in their domination on Saturday. Every player did their job without fanfare. Lourdes Torres had 12 kills, Marina Gronkiewicz had 32 assists and Morton added 17 digs. Iowa commit Haley Melby had a complete game with nine kills and three aces.

“This was our best volleyball of the season,” Munster coach Brett Boden said. “They executed exactly what we talked about in practice all week.”

Melby set the tone early by pounding the floor after the second point of the match. It was the same display of emotion the junior outside hitter displayed late in last Saturday’s regional title win over Crown Point. Melby was frustrated with herself early on Saturday, but recovered and delivered a game-winning ace to hand Munster the first set.

“I’m a perfectionist,” Melby said. “Instead of letting a mistake bother me for the next five points, I just try to move on. It was a huge thing for us to be consistent.”

McCutcheon (22-8) took an early 5-2 lead in the second game, but the Mustangs came back with eight of the next nine points and they never trailed again. The same happened in the third game as Munster broke an early tie and were in total control throughout the match. It was a carryover from the approach to the match.