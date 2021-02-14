WATCH NOW: Stripe life: Officials make tough calls personally, professionally amid coronavirus pandemic

Jaylan Robinson, a 2016 EC Central grad who has been officiating basketball for four seasons, said the IHSAA has updated some of its rules to account for COVID-19.

"It's just little things like during timeouts and stuff, we're used to going up to teams and their huddles like, 'Hey, first horn! Second horn!' but now we just stay back and use our voice more," Robinson said. " ... Even when we're taking the ball out of bounds, the state approved for us to bounce the ball to players in any situation. Usually, when we're on the baseline, we're supposed to hand the ball to the players, but bouncing it allows us to stay 6 feet away."

Pregame meetings between players, coaches and officials have also been scrapped, and referees have been instructed not to touch athletes this season. In prior campaigns, referees were encouraged to pat players on the back or help them up off the floor to set an example of good sportsmanship.

Furthermore, a few basketballs are usually chosen for each contest, and they're frequently switched out during the game to be wiped down and sanitized.