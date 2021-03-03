WATCH NOW: 'The best game I've seen him play': Koron Davis scores 33 to lift Bowman past Andrean

WHITING — Koron Davis is Bowman's all-time leading scorer, and he already has a sectional championship under his belt.
But, against Andrean in a Class 2A Sectional 33 opener at Whiting on Wednesday, he was clearly hungry for more.
"I ain't want this to be my last game," Davis said. "I ain't ready to go home. This is my last ride."
Davis took over down the stretch and willed his team to a 64-57 victory with a game-high 33 points, highlighted by 13 points in the fourth quarter.
"This is probably the best game I've seen him play," Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson said. "He didn't force anything. He was poised, and he played within himself. He was a leader."
Leading 55-53 with just under two minutes to play, Davis drilled a deep 3-pointer from the right wing and screamed at the top of his lungs, "LET'S GO!"
"I felt confident so I took the shot," Davis said. "I ain't miss many, and I had the hot hand."
The 59ers (12-6) answered with a pair of free throws from junior guard Robbie Ballentine to make it 58-55 with about a minute to play, and Davis was quickly fouled in hopes that he would miss the ensuing free-throw attempt.
The plan worked, as Davis' 1-and-1 free-throw attempt clanged off the back of the rim. However, he chased down the rebound before the ball went out of bounds, dribbled baseline and elevated for a finger roll over Andrean senior Deshon Burnett to make it 60-55.
Standout senior Nicky Flesher nailed a mid-range jumper on the 59ers' next possession to cut the lead down to three points, but once again Davis came up clutch. The senior split a pair of free throws with 25.7 seconds left to make it a four-point game, and he made two more free throws with 19.5 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
Andrean's student section, which was seated in the balcony above Bowman's bench, was all over the Eagles (9-12) whenever they missed a shot or committed a turnover.
Davis took pleasure in getting the last laugh.
"I love it," Davis said. "When they're yelling at us, it just turns us up. We were ready to play."
Fellow senior Judah Tolbert also had a strong outing for Bowman. He scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter and shot 7-of-10 from the field.
Robinson praised Tolbert for always competing with a sense of urgency and like Davis, he had no interest in seeing his prep career come to a close.
"I wanted this (win) badly," Tolbert said. "This is what I do. I play this game because I love it, and every game (from now on) could be my last game. That just gives me motivation to work even harder."
Junior forward Gabe Gillespie started off hot for the 59ers, scoring 14 points in the first half, but he was held to two points in the second half. Andrean coach Brad Stangel said he would have to watch film to pinpoint why Gillespie's production dipped after the break.
"We did not get him the ball enough. There's no doubt about that," Stangel said. "I don't know if it was what they did or what we did. ... We talked about throwing the ball inside, and we didn't do that. We ended up taking too many jump shots and then ended up with that result."
Flesher paced the 59ers with 19 points, while fellow senior guards Burnett and Ben Jones each had nine points.
All three players were vital parts of Andrean's first boys basketball state title in 2019, and Stangel held back tears when discussing how much they and the rest of the graduating class meant to the program.
"I hope the younger kids appreciate the work and the effort and the attention to detail that those guys gave when they were here," Stangel said. " ... We had great leaders this year with Nicky, Deshon and BJ."
As the 59ers shut the door on their season, Robinson said Davis has approached the playoffs with a different level of focus. Last year, the Eagles were one of six Region programs that won a sectional title but had their campaign cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"He has that will to win," Robinson said. "He already tasted a sectional championship, and he's still upset that he didn't get to go to the regional, so he's going to do whatever it takes for us to win these games."
Illiana Christian 73, Lake Station 53: In his second career playoff game and first in Indiana, Logan Van Essen had no jitters. The Vikings' senior leader, who recently eclipsed 1,500 career points, poured in a game-high 28 points to lead his team to victory in its first IHSAA postseason contest.
The 6-foot guard threw down three two-handed dunks, two in the first quarter, and drilled a 3-pointer in front of his team's bench at the third-quarter buzzer.
"It was really fun (to play in a sectional)," Van Essen said. " ... We were just talking before the game about how we had to come out and hit them hard and not give them anything because it's the playoffs and anything can happen."
Junior forward Ian Van Beek complemented Van Essen's strong performance with 18 points.
Illiana Christian relocated from Illinois to Indiana ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and became playoff eligible this year. Vikings coach Tom Roozeboom said he was pleased with his team's postseason debut, and now its focus turns to a sectional semifinal matchup with Bowman on Friday.
During the regular season, Illiana Christian (17-6) lost 52-46 at home against Bowman on Jan. 22. Davis did not play in that game.
"We try not to look past anyone by any means," Roozeboom said. "We know we have a top quality opponent coming up next here on Friday."
Sophomore guard Willie Miller Jr. scored a team-high 17 points for Lake Station (11-13), while fellow sophomore guards Adam Eastland and Romeo Guerra each had 12 points.
The host Oilers (4-14) will square off against Marquette (15-9) in the other Whiting Sectional semifinal Friday.