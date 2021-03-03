WATCH NOW: 'The best game I've seen him play': Koron Davis scores 33 to lift Bowman past Andrean

"We did not get him the ball enough. There's no doubt about that," Stangel said. "I don't know if it was what they did or what we did. ... We talked about throwing the ball inside, and we didn't do that. We ended up taking too many jump shots and then ended up with that result."

Flesher paced the 59ers with 19 points, while fellow senior guards Burnett and Ben Jones each had nine points.

All three players were vital parts of Andrean's first boys basketball state title in 2019, and Stangel held back tears when discussing how much they and the rest of the graduating class meant to the program.

"I hope the younger kids appreciate the work and the effort and the attention to detail that those guys gave when they were here," Stangel said. " ... We had great leaders this year with Nicky, Deshon and BJ."

As the 59ers shut the door on their season, Robinson said Davis has approached the playoffs with a different level of focus. Last year, the Eagles were one of six Region programs that won a sectional title but had their campaign cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He has that will to win," Robinson said. "He already tasted a sectional championship, and he's still upset that he didn't get to go to the regional, so he's going to do whatever it takes for us to win these games."