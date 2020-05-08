WATCH NOW: Valparaiso honors football team with special ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — CJ Opperman would’ve much rather been playing baseball on Friday afternoon, but given the alternatives, the Valparaiso senior had a pretty good day.

Opperman and his Valparaiso football teammates returned to the school on Friday for a drive-uo ceremony where the players received rings commemorating the 2019 season where the Vikings reached the Class 5A state title game.

“Today really showed how dedicated our community is,” Opperman said. “It showed how bad the parents wanted this for us. They spent a lot of time setting it up.”

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall, dressed in full mask-and-glove attire, handed out the rings to players as they leaned out of the passenger side of their cars for a picture. The cars continued down a long welcoming line that featured assistant coaches yelling encouraging words to the players. Many players and coaches were seeing each other in person for the first time in weeks.

“It was really awesome,” Opperman said. “I miss the guys. I miss our coaches. For them to be there to cheer us on, it showed they won’t forget us. I know next season is coming, but this reminded us that they really care for us.”