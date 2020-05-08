WATCH NOW: Valparaiso honors football team with special ceremony

VALPARAISO — CJ Opperman would’ve much rather been playing baseball on Friday afternoon, but given the alternatives, the Valparaiso senior had a pretty good day.
Opperman and his Valparaiso football teammates returned to the school on Friday for a drive-uo ceremony where the players received rings commemorating the 2019 season where the Vikings reached the Class 5A state title game.
“Today really showed how dedicated our community is,” Opperman said. “It showed how bad the parents wanted this for us. They spent a lot of time setting it up.”
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall, dressed in full mask-and-glove attire, handed out the rings to players as they leaned out of the passenger side of their cars for a picture. The cars continued down a long welcoming line that featured assistant coaches yelling encouraging words to the players. Many players and coaches were seeing each other in person for the first time in weeks.
“It was really awesome,” Opperman said. “I miss the guys. I miss our coaches. For them to be there to cheer us on, it showed they won’t forget us. I know next season is coming, but this reminded us that they really care for us.”
Marshall got the idea for the special ring ceremony after he helped participate and handed out meals to Valparaiso students as part of the drive-by lunch program. He took the idea to Valparaiso’s administrators and everyone was on board.
“We were looking at honoring the team at the last home game of the boys basketball season, but unfortunately we didn’t get the rings in time,” Marshall said. “We looked at (a) track (meet) or baseball games, but with everything going on now, we needed to get a little creative. This really tops everything off that we’ve been doing and puts a cap on the end of the season.”
The school distributed nearly 150 rings to players and coaches on Friday. Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams helped coordinate the event along with Marshall. The pair devised a plan where each player would have a dedicated time to drive up and receive their ring.
“We’re so thankful to the administrators for allowing us to do this and to give these kids the opportunity,” Adams said. “All of this meant a lot to the kids and to us as well.”
Opperman, a three-sport star at Valparaiso, will be attending Indiana University in the fall and has likely played his final football game. Intramurals remain a possibility, but the senior is relishing the opportunity to be a “normal student.”
“I like how today went,” Opperman said. “It was a good going away party for us. We went out on a good note.”
Gallery: Class 5A state final
