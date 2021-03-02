WATCH NOW: Valparaiso outlasts rival Chesterton thanks to unlikely hero

"Yeah, they were," Flynn said. "My coaches and teammates told me to stay ready all week and that they have all of the confidence in the world in me."

Flynn's back-to-back 3s sparked a 13-0 run by the Vikings, which included a three-point play from senior forward Cooper Jones, an Indiana football recruit, and a four-point play from Rowland Sorrick.

The senior guard only attempted one 3-pointer on the night, and it proved to be an important one.

"I just shot my shot," Sorrick said. "I knew what I needed to do, and it was just exhilarating. The crowd was going crazy, and I just knew I needed to make the free throw to get one more (point)."

Valparaiso carried a 33-27 lead into the fourth quarter, but every time it looked like the Vikings were going to pull away, Tyler Vanderwoude had an answer. Chesterton's senior forward drained three 3-pointers in the final frame, each one making it a one possession game.

Vanderwoude's last 3 made it 43-42 in favor of Valparaiso at the 1:27 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Trojans (16-7) didn't score again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grayson had two chances to win the game, but he missed a contested layup with 7.4 seconds left and the aforementioned 3-pointer at the buzzer.