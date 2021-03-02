WATCH NOW: Valparaiso outlasts rival Chesterton thanks to unlikely hero

CHESTERTON — There were 6.6 seconds on the clock, and Chesterton had the ball coming out of a timeout with a chance to knock off Valparaiso in a Class 4A Sectional 2 opener Tuesday night.
Travis Grayson raced down the court and with time running out, heaved a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer. For a brief moment, everyone in the Trojans' gym held their breath, but when Grayson's shot didn't hit the rim, the Vikings faithful let out a roar.
Valparaiso had survived 44-42, snapping Chesterton's 30-game winning streak on its home floor.
"I'm really proud of us. We stepped up and gutted out a win against a really great team," Vikings coach Barak Coolman said. "I'd never won here before against them."
How did Coolman's squad pull it off? Third-quarter heroics from an unlikely source. Since starting wing Grant Comstock was out with a sprained left ankle, it forced Coolman to go deeper into his bench.
Michael Flynn took advantage of the opportunity.
With Valparaiso (18-5) trailing 24-17 in the third quarter, the junior guard drained a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Trojans' lead down to one point.
After the game, when asked if those were the biggest shots of his prep career, Flynn simply nodded his head.
"Yeah, they were," Flynn said. "My coaches and teammates told me to stay ready all week and that they have all of the confidence in the world in me."
Flynn's back-to-back 3s sparked a 13-0 run by the Vikings, which included a three-point play from senior forward Cooper Jones, an Indiana football recruit, and a four-point play from Rowland Sorrick.
The senior guard only attempted one 3-pointer on the night, and it proved to be an important one.
"I just shot my shot," Sorrick said. "I knew what I needed to do, and it was just exhilarating. The crowd was going crazy, and I just knew I needed to make the free throw to get one more (point)."
Valparaiso carried a 33-27 lead into the fourth quarter, but every time it looked like the Vikings were going to pull away, Tyler Vanderwoude had an answer. Chesterton's senior forward drained three 3-pointers in the final frame, each one making it a one possession game.
Vanderwoude's last 3 made it 43-42 in favor of Valparaiso at the 1:27 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Trojans (16-7) didn't score again.
Grayson had two chances to win the game, but he missed a contested layup with 7.4 seconds left and the aforementioned 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Junior guard Breece Walls, who missed the Vikings' last game against Hammond on Friday due to a sprained right ankle, split a pair of free throws in between Grayson's potential game-winners to give Valparaiso a 44-42 lead, which turned to be the final score of the game.
Mason Jones, who threw down a crucial late-game dunk, tied senior guard Colton Jones for the team high with 10 points. Cooper Jones added nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
Grayson, a junior guard, paced Chesterton with a game-high 14 points.
The Vikings will face Crown Point (11-4), which they defeated 60-49 on the road Feb. 12, in a sectional semifinal Friday.
"It feels amazing (to advance)," Mason Jones said. "We knew Travis wanted to take the last shot, and I thought we did a great job of coming over and helping and just knowing his plan. ... We didn't give him any easy points."
Portage 51, Hobart 45 OT: The Indians outscored the Brickies 11-6 in the extra period to keep their season alive, highlighted by seven points from Kamari Slaughter. The sophomore finished with a game-high 18 points, and senior guard Nate Orosz added 14 points and three 3-pointers.
"The key is to survive," Portage coach Rick Snodgrass said. "It doesn't matter how. We're playing Friday night because we survived."
The Indians will take on Lowell (13-9) in a sectional semifinal. During the regular season, Portage (8-14) lost 69-57 on the road Dec. 15 against the Red Devils, and Lowell star Christoper Mantis went off for 48 points.
This time around, Snodgrass plans to make things tougher on the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer.
"We know they're a good team, and they have one of the best players in the state," Snodgrass said. "We'll have our work cut our for us."
Senior guard Quinten White and junior guard Jaydon Hence each scored 11 points for Hobart (6-15), which started its campaign later than other Region team due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I thought our guys played really hard (Tuesday), and I told them I was proud of their effort," Brickies coach Michael Brown said. "We told them before the game, 'Don't leave anything on the floor,' and they didn't."