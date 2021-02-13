'We want it more': No. 2 Crown Point overcomes slow start to knock off No. 3 Penn, claim ninth regional title

LAPORTE — It wasn't an ideal start, but it was an ideal finish.

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 2 Crown Point, powered by star juniors Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard, overcame a slow start and used a fourth-quarter surge to knock off No. 3 Penn for a 54-45 victory Saturday night in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional final.

The Bulldogs, who claimed their second regional title in three years and ninth regional title overall, fell behind 13-0 at the beginning of the game.

How did they respond?

By going on a 14-0 run of their own to take their first lead early in the second quarter. Carrothers steered the comeback with seven points in the first quarter, highlighted by a fadeaway jump shot on the baseline.

"I knew that as one of the leaders on the team, I had to keep my composure and keep the girls on the team together and just get us started," Carrothers said. "I just kept saying, 'We're fine, guys. Just keep playing, we're going to get started sooner or later.' Then, throughout the second quarter and third quarter, I just told them, 'We want it more,' and that was obvious at the end."