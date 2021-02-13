'We want it more': No. 2 Crown Point overcomes slow start to knock off No. 3 Penn, claim ninth regional title

LAPORTE — It wasn't an ideal start, but it was an ideal finish.
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 2 Crown Point, powered by star juniors Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard, overcame a slow start and used a fourth-quarter surge to knock off No. 3 Penn for a 54-45 victory Saturday night in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional final.
The Bulldogs, who claimed their second regional title in three years and ninth regional title overall, fell behind 13-0 at the beginning of the game.
How did they respond?
By going on a 14-0 run of their own to take their first lead early in the second quarter. Carrothers steered the comeback with seven points in the first quarter, highlighted by a fadeaway jump shot on the baseline.
"I knew that as one of the leaders on the team, I had to keep my composure and keep the girls on the team together and just get us started," Carrothers said. "I just kept saying, 'We're fine, guys. Just keep playing, we're going to get started sooner or later.' Then, throughout the second quarter and third quarter, I just told them, 'We want it more,' and that was obvious at the end."
Carrothers finished with a game-high 25 points and even after she helped her team get back on track in the first half, she appeared to take her game to another level as both teams traded leads in the third quarter.
During one stretch, Carrothers scored seven straight points for Crown Point on another fadeaway jumper, a 3-pointer and a pull-up jump shot, putting her squad ahead 29-26.
The Bulldogs never trailed again.
"I just trust all of the times that I've worked out with my dad and different trainers," Carrothers said of her performance. "I know that all of the hours I put in will come back to me in big games."
The junior's remarkable shot making gave Crown Point a 37-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Stoddard made sure her team didn't squander it.
The 6-foot-4 junior, who has committed to Purdue, anchored a 15-0 run by the Bulldogs at the start of the final frame. She swatted shots, snatched rebounds and scored four points over the last eight minutes in an overall dominant effort.
Stoddard totaled 13 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks against the Kingsmen (21-4).
"I really just owe it to my teammates," Stoddard said. "They definitely force their people into me a lot of the time, which allows me to get those blocks and rebounds. I'm really grateful for them. ... I think that we remembered what happened last year (when Penn defeated the Bulldogs in a regional semifinal), and we just didn't want that to happen again.
"We were really motivated."
Crown Point (23-1) will take on Fort Wayne Carroll on Feb. 20 at the LaPorte Semistate. The Chargers beat Homestead 66-58 in the Class 4A Marion Regional championship on Saturday.
"It's still kind of surreal that we're even playing basketball (amid the coronavirus pandemic)," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "The fact that we got to have a full season and get to have a postseason — I'm just so proud these kids. ... We talked (Friday) about how we didn't want that to be our last practice. We wanted to keep going, and for our kids to step up (Saturday) against a really, really good team, it speaks worlds to their character."
Semifinals
Penn 63, Merrillville 22: In their first regional appearance since 2017, the Pirates were overwhelmed by the Kingsmen.
Penn had 10 players score and held Merrillville to one field goal in the second quarter. Senior guards Trinity Clinton and Kaitlyn Costner guided the Kingsmen offensively with 17 points and 15 points, respectively.
Junior forward Davina Smith paced the Pirates (14-6) with eight points, scoring four points in the third quarter. Senior guard Torri Miller, who is the program's all-time steals leader, played her usual pesky defense and added four points.
"This was not an easy season by any means (due to COVID-19), but we had a great group of girls that we love," Merrillville coach Amy Govert said. "We told them we'll always have their back because it's bigger than basketball. Considering everything, what they were able to accomplish this year is outstanding."
Crown Point 52, LaPorte 28: The Bulldogs rolled past the Slicers to advance to a regional final for the second time in the last three seasons.
Carrothers scored a game-high 29 points for Crown Point, which has won four straight games against LaPorte (13-11). Stoddard chipped in with seven points, going 5 for 5 at the charity stripe, and a handful of blocks.
"(Stoddard) did a good job shooting free throws and hit some big ones there to help us extend the lead," Seibert said. "And then defensively, she's just been such a presence for us."
Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott scored a team-high eight points for the Slicers and drained both of her free throw attempts in the the first quarter.
Last weekend, the senior led LaPorte to its second straight sectional title with a game-high 21 points against South Bend Adams in the Sectional 3 final at Mishawaka.
"I wish had more years with her. I'm like, 'Hey, you're only 17, so is there any way we could bring you back?'" Slicers coach Sarah DeShone said, laughing. "She's an awesome kid and comes from an awesome family. I'll be following her through college."