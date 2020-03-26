Well-traveled Emma Cenzon at home in Region, but thinking of family back in Italy

Emma Cenzon, a native of Verona, Italy, has a simple message for Americans.
“Go out just for what you need,” said Cenzon, a senior pitcher for Calumet College. “Try not to be so selfish and try to help each other as much as we can.”
The COVID-19 virus has resulted in more deaths in Italy than in any other country. Cenzon talks every day with her parents, Fabio and Maria, who are back home. She hasn’t seen them in person in two years.
Verona has been completely shut down for about a week, as of Monday. Cenzon's sister, Tosca, came home from school about two hours away.
Cenzon isn’t sure when she’ll be able to see any of them.
“They’re really concerned to the fact that I need to understand that it’s not a simple fever. It’s killing people,” Cenzon said.
She scrolls through her Facebook feed, seeing videos and pictures of the city on lockdown from friends and family back home. Last weekend, a video of an overwhelmed ICU in Bergamo — about an hour away from Verona — went viral.
“It’s heartbreaking that I’m not there with them,” Cenzon said. “I think they’re mentally tired because they keep hearing bad news. People keep dying and there’s not much they can do. I think there will be psychological trauma because so many people are dying and they don’t even get to say goodbye.”
Cenzon, who’s also the president of the CCSJ student government, said her softball family has helped her cope. She tries to put on a public smile, but coach Dave Lopez said her teammates have noticed the stress Cenzon is under.
“She’s heartbroken and we’re like, ‘Don’t worry. We’re here for you. We got you.,’” Lopez said. “This team is so close. They all pretty much take care of each other.”
Cenzon said simple texts like “Hey, how are you today?” or “Do you need anything?” from coaches, friends and even professors have made a real difference.
“They’re really going beyond what is their job,” Cenzon said. “It makes me understand how lucky I am, how lucky I was to find my right fit in this team and in this school.”
Cenzon began playing softball when she was 4 years old It’s not a popular sport in Italy but that’s why she liked it. It was her thing.
At 16, she moved to Nova Scotia, Canada as part of an exchange program to finish high school. She wanted to see the world and experience a more competitive softball environment.
“Every chapter of my life kind of made the person that I am today,” Cenzon said. “My mom always tells me I look older than (24) because I’ve been living by myself for so long. I was able to adjust to different situations. It wasn’t easy, from Italy, to come all the way to Canada.”
While in Canada, she made a recruiting video and eventually found her way to Broward College in Florida. Cenzon spent three years at the junior college, missing one with a medical redshirt because of a torn labrum and rotator cuff.
“I took it as a lesson. I had to work really hard to get back in the game, to get back in shape,” Cenzon said. “It really helped me to understand how important (it is to) work hard.”
Lopez had some connections in Florida and brought her to CCSJ. Cenzon agreed before even visiting the Whiting campus.
“People think coaching’s just a two-hour thing. You go to practice and that’s it. But it’s not. You become like parents. You look after them like they’re your own child,” Lopez said. “We tell all our kids that they’re always going to be part of our family, whether they graduated 10 years ago or this year.”
In the Crimson Wave dugout, Cenzon is known as “grandma” because of the wisdom brought on by her life experiences. Younger players come to her for advice on softball, school and life.
A criminal justice major, Cenzon interned with the Chicago Police Department’s violent crime unit. She visited crime scenes, watched interviews and saw shooting victims.
“I was able to see things that are definitely not in the books and they definitely don’t teach you at school,” she said.
The NAIA canceled the remaining spring sports seasons on March 16. Cenzon’s parents had to scrap a planned visit for graduation and a game. It would’ve been the first college game they’ve seen her play.
The NAIA won’t count this season against the eligibility of student-athletes, though. That leaves a chance for Cenzon to return but she may not take it.
“I’ve already had my five years of college,” she said. “I don’t want to be selfish. If I’m going to be on the team, I’m probably going to take the spot of a new upcoming freshman. Other people should have the opportunity because I had the opportunity.”
Crimson Wave athletics recently instituted a graduate assistant coaching program. Lopez already asked Cenzon to fill that role and she’s considering it.
“I think she would be a great addition as an assistant coach because the girls do look up to her and respect her so much,” Lopez said. “There’s so much she could offer. The respect that all the younger players have and even her peers. They just look up to her. She’s just so much more mature. The kids really do lean on her.”
If she goes to grad school, it’ll be for psychology. Her dream is to be a forensic psychologist.
“I don’t want to move anymore. I’m kind of tired of changing cities,” Cenzon said. “I think I’ve found my home here.”
