Well-traveled Emma Cenzon at home in Region, but thinking of family back in Italy

Emma Cenzon, a native of Verona, Italy, has a simple message for Americans.

“Go out just for what you need,” said Cenzon, a senior pitcher for Calumet College. “Try not to be so selfish and try to help each other as much as we can.”

The COVID-19 virus has resulted in more deaths in Italy than in any other country. Cenzon talks every day with her parents, Fabio and Maria, who are back home. She hasn’t seen them in person in two years.

Verona has been completely shut down for about a week, as of Monday. Cenzon's sister, Tosca, came home from school about two hours away.

Cenzon isn’t sure when she’ll be able to see any of them.

“They’re really concerned to the fact that I need to understand that it’s not a simple fever. It’s killing people,” Cenzon said.

She scrolls through her Facebook feed, seeing videos and pictures of the city on lockdown from friends and family back home. Last weekend, a video of an overwhelmed ICU in Bergamo — about an hour away from Verona — went viral.