Wells sisters lead Crown Point past Portage

In addition to the Wells sisters, junior midfielders Olivia Hernandez and Zoe Orosz each scored a goal in the first half, too. Although Hernandez and Orosz are not starters, Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut said he was pleased to see his reserves step up and contribute. If the Bulldogs are able to keep a balanced attack, Mikrut believes that bodes well for his team’s 2020 campaign.

“I think that’s how it’s been so far this season. We haven’t really depended on one kid,” Mikrut said. “ … It’s good to be able to have a lot of kids involved in the play. I was proud of the defense, too. Getting a shutout in the Duneland is always nice."

Portage (1-2, 1-1) had its chances to get on the board and even though the Indians were shut out, first-year Indians coach Hana Satka said she was proud that her team didn’t give up. Junior forward Emily Wilusz put a handful of promising shots on goal and even drew a foul in the box in the 70th minute. However, as she stared down Crown Point senior goalie Grace Mumaugh, her free kick sailed just over the crossbar and out of bounds.

The Bulldogs will try to uphold their perfect record at home Thursday against Lowell, while Portage looks to bounce back Thursday with another tough matchup at Munster.