Wells sisters lead Crown Point past Portage

CROWN POINT — It didn’t take long for Crown Point to impose its will in its first home game of the year, and Grace and Zoey Wells were a big reason why.
Both sisters scored two goals in the first half of the Bulldogs 9-0 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Tuesday to help their team remain undefeated on the season.
Last year as a freshman, Zoey Wells didn’t play much on the varsity squad. But now that she’s earned a starting role at forward, she’s grateful to be competing alongside her older sibling, who is also a starting forward.
“It’s great because we always played club growing up together,” Zoey Wells said. “We’ve always worked well together.”
Zoey Wells scored in the first minute, fourth minute and 59th minute, while Grace Wells, a senior, scored back-to-back in the sixth minute and 10th minute.
As the sisters gave the Bulldogs’ socially-distant crowd plenty to cheer about, Grace Wells said it felt good to have a sense of normalcy. Many of the team bonding activities Crown Point (3-0, 2-0 DAC) would usually have outside or practice and games have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the support of several masked fans was greatly appreciated.
“I’m just really happy to have a senior season because we weren’t really sure if we were going to play or not,” Grace Well said. “I think every game is kind of like a gift because we don’t know if we’ll get canceled. It means a lot to me because this is the last chance I have to play with all of my friends.”
In addition to the Wells sisters, junior midfielders Olivia Hernandez and Zoe Orosz each scored a goal in the first half, too. Although Hernandez and Orosz are not starters, Crown Point coach Chris Mikrut said he was pleased to see his reserves step up and contribute. If the Bulldogs are able to keep a balanced attack, Mikrut believes that bodes well for his team’s 2020 campaign.
“I think that’s how it’s been so far this season. We haven’t really depended on one kid,” Mikrut said. “ … It’s good to be able to have a lot of kids involved in the play. I was proud of the defense, too. Getting a shutout in the Duneland is always nice."
Portage (1-2, 1-1) had its chances to get on the board and even though the Indians were shut out, first-year Indians coach Hana Satka said she was proud that her team didn’t give up. Junior forward Emily Wilusz put a handful of promising shots on goal and even drew a foul in the box in the 70th minute. However, as she stared down Crown Point senior goalie Grace Mumaugh, her free kick sailed just over the crossbar and out of bounds.
The Bulldogs will try to uphold their perfect record at home Thursday against Lowell, while Portage looks to bounce back Thursday with another tough matchup at Munster.
“We’re going to have games like this. We’re a brand new collaboration with a brand new style,” Satka said. “The good things that we can take away from this is that we can pick out the weaknesses right away, and we’re going to be able to go back to practice and fix those weaknesses. We just gotta get more confident in what I’m trying to teach them.”