West Side football coach Eric Schreiber Jr. resigns

  • Updated
Eric Schreiber Jr., West Side

Eric Schreiber Jr. has resigned after two seasons as West Side football coach.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

PREP FOOTBALL

West Side's Schreiber steps down: West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. announced Monday on Twitter that he's resigning, effective immediately. The Cougars are coming off a 6-3 season, the program's best since going 8-4 in 2013. His two-year record was 8-9. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in making my childhood dream of leading a high school football team a reality," Schreiber wrote. "Most importantly though, thank you to the student-athletes and their parents that bought into my vision for the program and trusted me the past few years with leading them on the gridiron. In such a short time we accomplished many things that West Side football hadn't accomplished in many years or not accomplished at all."

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo adds Cedarville transfer: Quinton Green, who played the past four seasons at Division II Cedarville, is joining the Valparaiso program as a graduate transfer, coach Matt Lottich announced. Green, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while making a team-best 59 3-pointers last season. He was a second-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference pick each of the last three seasons. Green scored 23 points in an exhibition game against Valpo in 2019.

People are also reading…

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

PNW's Michko honored: Purdue Northwest junior Selena Michko was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week after hitting .533 in four games. The Lake Central grad has a five-game hitting streak, has reached base safely in nine straight games and is tied for second in the conference with six home runs.

Valpo falls to Southern Illinois: Southern Illinois completed a three-game series sweep by beating host Valparaiso 12-2 Monday in Missouri Valley Conference action. Jaina Westphal had two hits and an RBI for Valpo (9-21, 1-11 MVC).

