West Side football coach Eric Schreiber Jr. resigns

West Side's Schreiber steps down: West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. announced Monday on Twitter that he's resigning, effective immediately. The Cougars are coming off a 6-3 season, the program's best since going 8-4 in 2013. His two-year record was 8-9. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in making my childhood dream of leading a high school football team a reality," Schreiber wrote. "Most importantly though, thank you to the student-athletes and their parents that bought into my vision for the program and trusted me the past few years with leading them on the gridiron. In such a short time we accomplished many things that West Side football hadn't accomplished in many years or not accomplished at all."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo adds Cedarville transfer: Quinton Green, who played the past four seasons at Division II Cedarville, is joining the Valparaiso program as a graduate transfer, coach Matt Lottich announced. Green, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while making a team-best 59 3-pointers last season. He was a second-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference pick each of the last three seasons. Green scored 23 points in an exhibition game against Valpo in 2019.
PNW's Michko honored: Purdue Northwest junior Selena Michko was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week after hitting .533 in four games. The Lake Central grad has a five-game hitting streak, has reached base safely in nine straight games and is tied for second in the conference with six home runs.
Valpo falls to Southern Illinois: Southern Illinois completed a three-game series sweep by beating host Valparaiso 12-2 Monday in Missouri Valley Conference action. Jaina Westphal had two hits and an RBI for Valpo (9-21, 1-11 MVC).
Gallery: West Side takes on Lowell in a Class 4A sectional football game
