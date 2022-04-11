West Side football coach Eric Schreiber Jr. resigns

West Side's Schreiber steps down: West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. announced Monday on Twitter that he's resigning, effective immediately. The Cougars are coming off a 6-3 season, the program's best since going 8-4 in 2013. His two-year record was 8-9. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in making my childhood dream of leading a high school football team a reality," Schreiber wrote. "Most importantly though, thank you to the student-athletes and their parents that bought into my vision for the program and trusted me the past few years with leading them on the gridiron. In such a short time we accomplished many things that West Side football hadn't accomplished in many years or not accomplished at all."