West Side grad, Louisville's Dana Evans garners attention for National Player of the Year
REGION COLLEGIANS

Dana Evans, Louisville

Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, had a website and docuseries created to help promote her in her quest for National Player of the Year.

 Nell Redmond, File, Associated Press

Louisville’s Dana Evans is caught up in the web.

Literally.

The West Side product and star guard has a website to promote her in the pursuit for the National Player of the Year award.

The University of Louisville unveiled www.DanaEvans1.com for a push at getting Evans more attention for the biggest individual award in college basketball — the John Wooden Award.

The first of the three-part docuseries on the website is titled, “Chapter 1: A Kid from Gary.”

The launch of the website came a day after Evans was named to the Wooden Award Top 20 list.

“Awards are good, but we still have a lot to accomplish,” the always-humble Evans said. “My job is to keep the team together.”

Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely follows in footsteps of mentor, West Side great Dana Evans

Evans is more concerned after the top-ranked Cardinals’ loss to No. 4 North Carolina State last week. Louisville came in 16-0 before the 74-60 setback.

Evans tied her career-high in the game with 29 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, but it wasn’t enough.

“You have to respect every opponent, but you want to have fun,” Evans said. “We play this game because we love it so you go out and enjoy it.”

West Side's Dana Evans helps Louisville reach top spot for 1st time

Evans is the program’s lone senior on the roster so she knows how important each game is.

“You learn from these experiences,” Evans said of the loss to N.C. State. “We have a lot of room for improvement; there’s nothing you can do now, you just have to bounce back and be ready.

“(I told the team) it’s better to lose now than later (in the NCAA tournament).”

Evans and Louisville bounced back. She scored the final five points of a 71-65 win over Notre Dame on Sunday to improve to 18-1. She scored 27 points for the game.

Last season, Evans became the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to go from ACC Sixth Player of the Year to ACC Player of the Year.

Evans leads the ACC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and is first in free-throw percentage (.944).

Besides being nominated for National POY, Evans was just announced as one of 10 candidates for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

The winner will be announced on April 9.

Wrestling

Indiana University’s Donnell Washington (Portage) was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

The sophomore 174-pounder beat No. 5 Carter Starocci of Penn State 10-9 in a tri-meet at Northwestern. He also added a pin against the host Wildcats in an 18-16 team win.

Washington moved to No. 6 in the country at 174 pounds in the FloWrestling rankings.

• Wartburg College’s Kris Rumph (Portage) was named the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Wrestler of the Week.

Rumph moved to 3-0 in conference action at 141 pounds. The junior is ranked No. 2 in the nation in his weight class in the NCAA Division III rankings.

Men’s basketball

Cedarville University’s Conner TenHove (Valparaiso) was recently named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The 6-foot-7 senior averaged 22.5 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Division II Yellow Jackets to a pair of wins.

He had a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds and added five assists in a 99-72 victory over Ohio Dominican, while following with 22 points and nine boards in a win over Lake Erie.

• Manchester University’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of road contests at Bluffton. The senior forward also led the team with 2.0 blocks and 3.5 steals.

• Drake’s Tremell Murphy (Griffith) had a career-high 30 points and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) followed with 18 points as the then-unbeaten Bulldogs (17-0) hammered Illinois State 95-60.

Drake finally cracked the Top 25 Associated Press poll, the program’s first appearance in 13 years.

Unbeaten Drake’s 3-point specialist Jonah Jackson excited for homecoming at Valparaiso

Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) had 12 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-6 from downtown, and Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) added seven assists, seven points and two steals.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

