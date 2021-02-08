West Side grad, Louisville's Dana Evans garners attention for National Player of the Year

Evans is the program’s lone senior on the roster so she knows how important each game is.

“You learn from these experiences,” Evans said of the loss to N.C. State. “We have a lot of room for improvement; there’s nothing you can do now, you just have to bounce back and be ready.

“(I told the team) it’s better to lose now than later (in the NCAA tournament).”

Evans and Louisville bounced back. She scored the final five points of a 71-65 win over Notre Dame on Sunday to improve to 18-1. She scored 27 points for the game.

Last season, Evans became the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to go from ACC Sixth Player of the Year to ACC Player of the Year.

Evans leads the ACC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and is first in free-throw percentage (.944).

Besides being nominated for National POY, Evans was just announced as one of 10 candidates for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

The winner will be announced on April 9.

Wrestling