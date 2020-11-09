West Side’s Jalen Washington, Chrishawn Christmas return from ACL injuries, enjoy first day of practice

In his first game back with his hometown program, Christmas tore his left ACL on Jan. 2 and was sidelined next to Washington for the rest of the season. The freakishly athletic senior, who has scholarship offers from DePaul, Ohio and Stetson, said it was tough to watch his team compete without him and Washington.

“It kind of made me mad because I know we could have both been out there and making a good impact on the season before we lost in the first round of sectionals,” Christmas said. “But it feels good to be back this year, and I feel like we can make a great run.”

The Cougars have two other Division I caliber players on their loaded roster in Quimari Peterson, a 6-1, 190-pound guard, and Mason Nicholson, a 6-9, 275-pound center. Both athletes are ranked as the No. 21 and No. 22 seniors in Indiana, respectively, by 247Sports. Peterson has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, IUPUI and New Orleans.

Washington and Christmas acknowledged that with a quartet that talented leading the way, West Side has the potential to do something special, but for now they’re taking things day-by-day. Both players fully understand that a season can change in an instant. They’ve experienced that tough reality firsthand with ACL injuries, and the coronavirus pandemic has solidified that nothing will be guaranteed during the 2020-21 campaign.