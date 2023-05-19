West Side junior Laya'Lapri Ratney has made a smooth transition from sprinter to hurdler in one season. Well, she’s still a sprinter, too.

Ratney, who was a regional qualifier in the 100 and 200 in 2022, switched to running the 100 hurdles this season while still running the 100 and 200 dashes in meets. In Tuesday’s Highland Sectional Ratney won the 100 hurdles in 15.17 and added a second in the 300 hurdles in 47.43, the first time she ever ran the event, and was part of the second place 400 meter relay for the Cougars.

“I'm just working hard,” Ratney said. “You know, just going for it. I'm trying to get better.”

Ratney advanced to next Tuesday’s Portage Regional in all three events and helped West Side finish fourth in the sectional won by Munster.

Ratney making a marked improvement this season is something second-year West Side coach Jerae Protho-Guider knew the talented junior had the capability of doing. Protho-Guider said Ratney did it with hard work.

“She came in with a different mindset this year,” she said. “Every day in practice she worked hard. She hit the weight room really hard. All through the summer after last year, she had put in her mind that she was going to be the best and she put everything that she had into practice every single day. So we're not shocked at the results because we’ve seen them coming with the work that she put in, and she had a great indoor season as well.”

During weight training over the winter, Protho-Guider noticed Ratney was squatting the weight that the boys were lifting. She was doing it with relative ease.

“So one of the assistant coaches (Gavin Terrelonge) was like, ‘You know what, since she's so fast and since she's so strong, let's see if she can hurdle,'” Protho-Guider said.

The coaching staff had Ratney do some hurdle drills in the hallway.

“We all looked at each other, and it was like, ‘We found her event,’” Protho-Guider said.

At the indoor state meet earlier this year, Ratney placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.

“So we’ve just been sticking to it ever since then,” said Ratney, who has settled in nicely in the event.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “When I first did it, I was like really skeptical, but I was scared because it’s my first time. But the first time I did pretty good. I’m proud of myself.”

Ratney said she’s just going to focus on getting better in each meet.

“My goal is to drop my hurdle time more because I'm at 14.7 right now, so I'm trying to get to 14.5,” she said. “For the four-by-one (relay) we did a :49, but I'm trying to get :48. And it was my first time running the 300 hurdles today, and I got second... I was nervous, but I just went for it and I did pretty good.”

Protho-Guider, a West Side graduate who placed second in the state in the 100 hurdles in 2003, said Ratney is a natural.

“She caught on so fast with the hurdles,” she said. “I’ve been around hurdles. This is my 10th year coaching and I’ve never seen anyone pick up hurdling that fast. She was three-stepping her first day. I think she's a natural at anything. I think I can put her in any event and she would excel.”

The 100 hurdles follows the 100 meter dash in succession in meets so Ratney really couldn’t run both of those, so they decided to try the 300 hurdles after a week of practicing the event. It worked out well.

Protho-Guider said the “sky's the limit” for what Ratney could achieve this season beginning with Tuesday’s Portage Regional.

“I think if Laya wants to win, she can do it,” she said. “My goal is to get her to state and then I'm going to let her hard work and her will and determination pull her through.”

Ratney said she knows during competition everyone is good, but she believes in herself.

“I know that I have faith in myself and know that I’m great as well,” she said. “... I’ve just got to do my best. Whatever place I come in, it’s me against me. If I don’t come in first, as long as I beat my time to get better, that’s all that matters.”

