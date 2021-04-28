BOYS BASKETBALL
West Side's Sanders Jr. earns IBCA scholarship: Bobby Sanders Jr. (West Side) was presented a $500 nscholarship from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Sanders was one of 16 players to receive a Marion Crowley Scholarship.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Morgan, Kpegeol exit Valparaiso: Zion Morgan and Goodnews Kpegeol became the latest Valparaiso men's basketball players to exit the program on Wednesday afternoon. Morgan is set to graduate from Valparaiso next month and will be stepping away from college basketball, while Kpegeol will enter the transfer portal later this week with two years of eligibility remaining. Morgan missed the first 13 games of the 2020-21 season due to personal reasons before averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12 games off the bench. Kpegeol, who arrived at Valparaiso after a stop at Kansas State, averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 20 games. Morgan and Kpegeol will be the eighth and ninth members of the 2020-21 roster to not return to Valparaiso next season. Nick Robinson, who was the first member of the roster to announce he was leaving the program, announced he will play his final season of college basketball at Western Carolina this fall.
WATER POLO
Neushul's retirement leaves hole on US team: Kiley Neushul had a plan. She was going to play for the U.S. women's water polo team in the Tokyo Olympics, and then move to Italy. Then the games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Neushul — one of the best players in the world — had to make a decision. She chose the rest of her life. "I don't know if I would have been in the right headspace to continue on," Neushul told The Associated Press on Wednesday in her first public comments since her decision. "I think, you know, I'm working full time for a company now. I'm studying full time. So I'm able to pursue other things that I've always been interested in. And I think for me personally, I'm in a good place. And that's what matters." While Neushul is moving on, her absence creates a giant hole in the lineup for a powerhouse U.S. team going for a third consecutive gold medal this summer. Known for her efficient movement in the water and her clutch play in several big games, Neushul was a key performer for the U.S. on each side of the pool.m"She's an incredible athlete," said Melissa Seidemann, who also played with Neushul at Stanford. "She's an incredibly gifted teammate. And it's definitely been an adjustment, I think, in a lot of ways. But, you know, we're all happy for her to make that decision that (makes) her life better. I think we still feel her presence, so that's important."