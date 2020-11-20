Westfield ends Merrillville’s run with devastating third quarter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We gave up some good field position and the quarterback had a nice run. I think that kind of knocked the wind out of our sails,” Seiss said. “We had too many mistakes.”

Merrillville (10-2) took an early lead on a 43-yard pass from Angel Nelson to JoJo Johnson in the first quarter.

Westfield marched right down on the next possession, finishing it with a 12-yard pass from Webster to Reid Schepers to tie it. The Shamrocks took the lead on a 3-yard Webster touchdown run in the second quarter.

Webster hit Jackson Wasserstrom for a 20-yard score before the half to go into the half with a lead.

“We knew coming in we were going to have to play a good football game. They’re a good team, won 12 straight and are where they’re at for a reason,” Seiss said. “They wore us down and showed the depth that they have.”

Late in the opening frame, Nelson threw to Hardy in the back of the end zone but Hardy was ruled out of bounds. The Morton transfer made up for it with a diving catch in the end zone just before halftime to keep the game within one score.

Westfield led 20-13 at the break. Both sides failed on point after touchdown attempts.