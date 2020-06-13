What a fluid football season could look like in 2020

It would be a blow to seniors that may not have their family in the stands for many that will be playing their final games since most won't play in college, which Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said would be “the unfortunate side.” Andrean senior Nicky Flesher hopes that isn’t the case, especially after the 59ers went 10-4 and lost in Class 2A semistate play last season.

“I have (thought about it) before and it might be a little bit weird because it’s kind of like a practice in a way because there’s not many people watching you practice. So I think the atmosphere will be a little different — not hearing the chants or the fans cheer when someone makes a big play like scoring a touchdown,” Flesher said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t go that way but if it has to, I know it’s for the safety of everyone.”

Valparaiso advanced to the 5A state final last season and had great fan support every step of the way. Senior captain John Hofer is mainly focused on the Vikings’ first game against Penn but would take notice of not having that support.

“It’d be hard because of how strong Valpo’s community is and how much it means to us,” Hofer said. “It definitely wouldn’t be the same, but at the same time nothing would mean more than running out with my brothers for Game 1.”