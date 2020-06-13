What a fluid football season could look like in 2020

The fanfare that accompanies Friday night’s in the fall — girlfriends wearing their boyfriend’s jersey, moms yelling at referees, the roar of the crowd as a player crosses the goal line and teens, parents and coaches alike getting a bite to eat at the local restaurant — could look a lot different in 2020.
But that's not the plan.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down the winter and spring IHSAA state tournaments. Indiana is on track to be fully open before official practices begin on Aug. 3 and with it will come football with full stands and bringing communities together.
“Right now everything indicates that we’ll have some fans. What social distancing guidelines will we have at that particular time? Right now I don’t anticipate any,” IHSAA assistant commissioner Paul Neidig said.
But as has been the case since the COVID-19 outbreak, things are fluid and subject to change. If a second wave were to hit, as some predict due to recent protests, that could change things and force different restrictions, which could be based on geography.
The IHSAA is prepared for all possibilities.
“We right now have a schedule in place to return to normal play as we know it. That’s subject to change because this is a fluid situation,” said Neidig, who takes over as IHSAA commissioner on Aug. 1. “We could get to right before the season starts and there are some significant spikes and we may have to relook at it. It could be regional decisions. It could be statewide decisions. I think all those are things on the table. We have to be nimble and prepared to adjust based on what’s best for public health.”
It would be a blow to seniors that may not have their family in the stands for many that will be playing their final games since most won't play in college, which Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said would be “the unfortunate side.” Andrean senior Nicky Flesher hopes that isn’t the case, especially after the 59ers went 10-4 and lost in Class 2A semistate play last season.
“I have (thought about it) before and it might be a little bit weird because it’s kind of like a practice in a way because there’s not many people watching you practice. So I think the atmosphere will be a little different — not hearing the chants or the fans cheer when someone makes a big play like scoring a touchdown,” Flesher said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t go that way but if it has to, I know it’s for the safety of everyone.”
Valparaiso advanced to the 5A state final last season and had great fan support every step of the way. Senior captain John Hofer is mainly focused on the Vikings’ first game against Penn but would take notice of not having that support.
“It’d be hard because of how strong Valpo’s community is and how much it means to us,” Hofer said. “It definitely wouldn’t be the same, but at the same time nothing would mean more than running out with my brothers for Game 1.”
Meanwhile the health and safety of kids is at the top of the list for every coach and administrator. Each school district will have to approve their own return-to-play plans that have to match that of the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana and IHSAA. School districts can be more strict, too.
It’ll likely mean more training for coaches to notice symptoms and force be more proactive in enforcing guidelines.
“Part of our plan is going to be making sure we do daily temperature and daily symptom checks, and it’s going to fall on the kids too … making sure the kids are being honest and us making sure we’re paying attention to all the little details that in times past maybe you didn’t,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said.
He is also the Region 1 director for the Indiana Football Coaches Association. He said that kids that show symptoms are to be sent home and quarantine for at least 10 days and must get a test. Koulianos said it’s going to be difficult for coaches because it’s a judgement call.
“I can speak confidently for us in Highland, that any kid that shows symptoms, it’s not something we mess with. They’re going to get sent home,” he said.
Teams can begin working out July 1 observing their return-to-play plans. At Highland that will include coaches wearing masks, non-active players (in-between sessions and resting) will wear masks, as will anyone in the weight room, Koulianos said. He added that Northwest Crossroads Conference schools have worked together, trading information or coming up with a collective plan to return.
Is there concern among players?
“A little bit concerns me because that’s a lot of guys out there,” Flesher said. “I think by then, whoever is at practice or in the game should be healthy and if they’re not, I don’t think they should risk getting kids sick.”
Schools often have a confined space for locker rooms and storage. That could create issues based on social distancing guidelines.
“To start with, the recommendation is no locker rooms for the summer,” Koulianos said. “Now once we get in the season and we have to be able to store helmets and shoulder pads, that’s going to be unrealistic. Locker rooms at some point will be in play. I think most school districts will have a rule where only a certain number of kids can be in a locker room at a time.”
Another element schools will have to consider is the busing situation, the costs associated with that and how social distancing will impact that.
Above all, safety will come first.
“Football’s important, all high school sports are important because of all the lessons that are learned, but that shouldn’t trump kids' safety. We’ve got to make sure the kids are safe, or at least that we’re mitigating as much of that risk as we can,” Koulianos said.
Length of season
It’s important for the IHSAA to complete their football state tournament as scheduled ending with the crowning of state champions. Neidig said “all things are on the table,” due to the fluidity of the situation and inability to predict what may happen in the future.
Contingency plans are being built by the state organization and local schools. It’s possible the regular season could be shortened to preserve the state tournament.
“I know whatever they’re going to do, it’s going to be with the playoffs in mind,” Koulianos said. “Any other part of the season they need to cut off, they’d do it from the beginning of the year.”
Neidig said that the IHSAA is not considering shortening the season.
The IHSAA experienced financial losses due to the cancellation of the boys basketball state series, along with spring tournaments. The football state series would provide a jolt to sustaining their organization.
“The association has done a good job preparing for an unknown day that finances would be impacted. We’re certainly in survival mode like a lot of businesses are right now,” Neidig said. “I think if we get to a point where we can not contest the state football championships, then the association will look a little different for awhile until we can get to a point where we can start contesting state championships. It’s no secret that the primary source of revenue to operate this entity is through our state tournaments.”
Neidig reiterated that “this is about kids participating for their local teams.”
“My primary concern is we’ve got to get back to a season and playing some Friday night games, and if all that goes well, then we’ll contest a tournament and celebrate some state champions in November,” he said.
A shortened season is possible but hard to predict given the variables in play. Neidig provided insight into what may help determine those decisions.
“Going back and playing college football will certainly guide our decisions. Certainly the CDC and the governor’s office; we don’t operate on an island. We operate based on the best information we have from the experts in the individual fields,” he said.
Should it get to a point that the season would be canceled, it would be a tough blow to the senior class.
“I know I’d be pretty upset because guys in my grade have been working at this for three years now and this is our shot to get to state and show everyone who we are,” Flesher said. “If we don’t get that opportunity to show everyone, I think I’d be a little devastated and the guys on the team will be too.”
Football’s return
The return to sports is important for everyone, but especially for the kids.
“Any time you talk about, and you don’t realize it until it’s gone, but it’s a huge thing for us because for a lot of kids sports is an outlet,” Morton coach Mac Mishler said. “For a lot of kids, sports is a safe place. For a lot of kids, sports is an avenue to another opportunity (scholarships). Any time that’s gone, it creates a new dynamic you have to deal with.”
Football is important for the communities, and everyone is hoping that the lights will shine brightly on Friday nights to mark a return to normalcy.
