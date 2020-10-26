 Skip to main content
Wheeler beats the odds, advance to the state meet
Girls cross country | State finals

Wheeler beats the odds, advance to the state meet

wheeler

Wheeler runners, from left, Hailey Orosz, Sarah Gerbick, Dottie Heuring, Emma Hellwege, Lucca Okeley, Emily Enright and Elise Byers, qualified for the state meet as a team for the first time in school history.

 David P. Funk, The Times

UNION TWP. — Somebody forgot to tell Wheeler that small school teams don’t make it to state.

The Bearcats girls team finished sixth at the New Prairie Semistate and will move on to the LaVern Gibson course Saturday.

“At some point, you just assume that other schools are better than you because of their size compared to yours,” senior Dottie Heuring said. “We’ve proven that’s not the case.”

Wheeler boys head coach and girls assistant coach Luis Guillen crunched the numbers. He said only girls four schools with under 500 students have ever qualified for the state meet as a team. They include Tell City in 2005 and 2006, Tri-County in 2009 and the 2020 Bearcats.

According to Guillen’s math, that’s a 0.008% chance of advancing to state as a small school.

“I saw this list of all the teams that were going down and we’re the smallest by 200 or 300,” Heuring said. “I feel like we’re the Cinderella team. The other schools have to watch out for us but it’s not a shock if they beat us. When we beat them, they’re shocked.”

The senior class remembers when the bigger schools stopped looking down on them. It was after semistate during their sophomore season. The Bearcats didn’t advance to state, but did beat Lake Central, LaPorte, Portage, Munster and other schools with student populations multitudes larger.

“They kind of just expect to win, like we’re just a little school. Then we upset them,” senior Sarah Gerbick said. “I think the biggest shock was this year when we beat Valpo in regionals. It was a big deal. It made us realize we were up there with them. They’re not just automatically better.”

There’s no chip on the shoulder, though.

A few years ago, Wheeler didn’t think the things it’s done this season were possible. The small school mentality was real.

“It was always just kind of there, but I didn’t know if we ever actually thought we’d get to go,” senior Hailey Orosz said.

Coach Ben Kosal never dismissed the idea.

“Knowing the caliber of kids we had, we kind of knew were going to state back in June,” Kosal said. “We knew as long as we stayed away from injury and everybody kept their eye on the prize and on the vision, we knew we were going to be there.”

Wheeler will return four of the top five next year, losing only Orosz. There’s some incoming talent at the middle school level, as well. The Bearcats are built to last.

“I’m kind of sad to leave, because I feel like it’s just starting to get good,” Orosz said.

The Bearcats are projected to finish in the bottom third of teams in Terre Haute. Kosal said beating the odds and grabbing a top 15 finish is the goal.

But the Bearcats have another objective, as well.

“(We want) to take down as many teams as possible,” Heuring said.

