Wheeler beats the odds, advances to the state meet

“They kind of just expect to win, like we’re just a little school. Then we upset them,” senior Sarah Gerbick said. “I think the biggest shock was this year when we beat Valpo in regionals. It was a big deal. It made us realize we were up there with them. They’re not just automatically better.”

There’s no chip on the shoulder, though.

A few years ago, Wheeler didn’t think the things it’s done this season were possible. The small school mentality was real.

“It was always just kind of there, but I didn’t know if we ever actually thought we’d get to go,” senior Hailey Orosz said.

Coach Ben Kosal never dismissed the idea.

“Knowing the caliber of kids we had, we kind of knew were going to state back in June,” Kosal said. “We knew as long as we stayed away from injury and everybody kept their eye on the prize and on the vision, we knew we were going to be there.”

Wheeler will return four of the top five next year, losing only Orosz. There’s some incoming talent at the middle school level, as well. The Bearcats are built to last.

“I’m kind of sad to leave, because I feel like it’s just starting to get good,” Orosz said.