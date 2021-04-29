Wheeler sophomore wired for sprint events

Holm agrees.

“I’m supposed to be a sophomore with experience, but I kind of feel like a freshman,” Holm said. “That’s what everyone’s going through, though, so I guess it’s even.”

Lee said Holm stands out for the way she’s wired. She’s got the bloodlines from her dad but she’s also ready and willing to put in the work.

“When I think about coachable kids, she stands out,” Lee said. “She’s been raised right, comes from a great home and it shows. She shows up every day, is a respectable young lady and she does what we tell her to do even on the days when it’s not convenient, even on the days when it hurts. That says a lot about who she is.”

Holm broke out the last few weeks. Besides the 100 at the Bearcat Invite, she also won the 200. Then she won 100 at LaPorte’s Dick Dearduff Invite last weekend against some strong competition. It was a confidence boost.

“I expected to place well but first is great. I like when there are girls next to me that are fast because they push me more,” she said. “I like running against people who I have good competition with.”