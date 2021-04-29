Wheeler sophomore wired for sprint events

UNION TWP. — London Holm used to run in events at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival as a kid.
It’s when she realized she was fast.
“I used to win every year,” the Wheeler sophomore said.
She’d beat all the kids during recess, too. Then came a middle school state championship in the 100 meters in 2019. She finished in 12.79 seconds. She finished third in the 200 at 27.11.
“I’ve always been fast. I grew up fast. My dad (Jim) was really fast and he kind of put me in (track) at a young age,” Holm said. “I like winning and the feeling I get when I run.”
Jim Holm was an all-Porter County Conference sprinter for Boone Grove in 1991.
So far in high school, London Holm bested her personal record in the 200 at 27.03. She did run a 12.8 in the 100 at the Bearcat Invitational on April 17. Coach Chip Lee believes she would’ve done it long ago if not for the IHSAA canceling her freshman season.
“Losing a year with this type of activity is huge. When you miss a whole year of speed training and development, you can’t make up for that on your own,” Lee said. “She still hasn’t run her fastest time. We’re there, we’re working and we expect to get better. But, last year definitely (hampered things)."
Holm agrees.
“I’m supposed to be a sophomore with experience, but I kind of feel like a freshman,” Holm said. “That’s what everyone’s going through, though, so I guess it’s even.”
Lee said Holm stands out for the way she’s wired. She’s got the bloodlines from her dad but she’s also ready and willing to put in the work.
“When I think about coachable kids, she stands out,” Lee said. “She’s been raised right, comes from a great home and it shows. She shows up every day, is a respectable young lady and she does what we tell her to do even on the days when it’s not convenient, even on the days when it hurts. That says a lot about who she is.”
Holm broke out the last few weeks. Besides the 100 at the Bearcat Invite, she also won the 200. Then she won 100 at LaPorte’s Dick Dearduff Invite last weekend against some strong competition. It was a confidence boost.
“I expected to place well but first is great. I like when there are girls next to me that are fast because they push me more,” she said. “I like running against people who I have good competition with.”
One of her biggest goals is to break the Wheeler 100 record of 12.69 this season. She’d like to be at 12.3, knowing this season is a step toward the future.
“Going to state would be really good for the experience,” Holm said. “As long as I go far in regionals, sectionals, state, that would be great.”