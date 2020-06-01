Wheeler student/athlete Colton Darr remembered for compassion, sense of humor

In that spirit, the family is asking for donations to be made in Colton’s name to some of those that helped him during his life, including the Heart Institute for Children at Advocate Hope Children's Hospital and Camp Odayin for children with heart disease.

“When he was born, he changed our family because of all the challenges he faced. He molded us into what we are. All of our kids have contributed to making this family what it is. But I think Colt really helped us be better people, understand other people better, not be so quick to judge,” Mark said. “There was a good chance that he shouldn’t have been here when he was born. He was our miracle. The reason we had that miracle was so that everybody that he touched could give out what he gave them, that positivity. Everybody can be a good person.”