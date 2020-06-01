Wheeler student/athlete Colton Darr remembered for compassion, sense of humor

VALPARAISO — Colton Darr just wanted to spread joy.
“Even with everything he faced, he never felt sorry for himself. He was just always happy. I think (his condition) made him more compassionate toward other kids,” Cristina Darr, his mother, said. “He got to be pretty normal, considering the magnitude of what he had.”
Colton Darr, of Valparaiso, died May 26 after complications from a heart condition he was born with called long QT syndrome. He turned 14 earlier in May.
“He had 14 years of no issues at all,” Colton’s father, Mark Darr, said.
Long QT is a heart rhythm problem that the Mayo Clinic says can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats that may lead to seizures or fainting spells. There are fewer than 200,000 cases a year in the United States, the clinic says.
Colton could shoot around in the driveway, but basketball would’ve been too much physical activity. Outside of bowling, sports weren’t a possibility.
“That was always the one thing that was missing, him being able to be part of a team,” Cristina said. “He couldn’t do gym class and stuff like that, which was a little bit of a hit to his ego being a middle school boy.”
Colton was on the Wheeler high school JV bowling team as an eighth grader last year.
“He used to be kind of a scrawny kid and in middle school he just got to be the big, giant, man-looking kid,” Cristina said. “People just didn’t understand because they would always say, ‘He looks fine. He seems fine.’ I would always try to say that he was fine until he’s not and the not being fine is unfortunately exactly what happened (Tuesday).”
Colton developed other interests. He took up musical theater at the encouragement of his older sister, Keegan. He learned about everything from entomology to history to aliens.
“I had one of his teachers tell me that she knew Colt read a lot because he knows so much about so many different topics. I had to laugh because he didn’t like to read at all,” Cristina said. “He would watch Discovery Channel and History Channel, any kind of documentaries about dinosaurs or whatever there was.”
Colton had five surgeries over his life, the first coming only five days after he was born when he had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.
Colton was an organ donor. He made the decision himself when Cristina took him to get a state ID so he could get a checking account when he turned 13.
“He was always joking. Everybody he met felt like he was their friend,” 18-year-old brother, Zane, said. “He always gave people a chance when other people wouldn’t.”
In that spirit, the family is asking for donations to be made in Colton’s name to some of those that helped him during his life, including the Heart Institute for Children at Advocate Hope Children's Hospital and Camp Odayin for children with heart disease.
“Colt’s Crew” stickers and t-shirts are being sold by Whiting-base Junkyard T-shirt shop to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
“When he was born, he changed our family because of all the challenges he faced. He molded us into what we are. All of our kids have contributed to making this family what it is. But I think Colt really helped us be better people, understand other people better, not be so quick to judge,” Mark said. “There was a good chance that he shouldn’t have been here when he was born. He was our miracle. The reason we had that miracle was so that everybody that he touched could give out what he gave them, that positivity. Everybody can be a good person.”
