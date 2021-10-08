Wheeler transfer Trey Gibson fits right in with Hobart offense

He models his game after Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, and like him, Gibson is a force in Hobart’s passing attack as well. He’s made 16 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns so far.

“I like to define myself as an all-purpose back,” Gibson said. “I can receive the ball, I can run the ball, I can block, do it all. Even at the next level and when it comes to playing high school football, I’m able to do everything.”

With two games left against Highland and Munster, the Brickies (4-3, 2-1 NCC) can share the conference title if Andrean (5-2, 3-0 NCC) slips up.

Andrean and Merrillville are the only teams to hold Gibson under 5 yards per carry so far, but he still totaled 151 rushing yards and two scores against the 59ers on 33 carries in a narrow defeat on Sept. 4.

Gibson has steadily progressed since August, seeing his influence in the offense grow each week.

Over the last month, Gibson has turned into a high-volume tailback for the Brickies, registering at least 20 carries per game.