Wheeler transfer Trey Gibson fits right in with Hobart offense

HOBART — Coach Craig Osika didn’t quite know it at first, but the most significant offseason development for his Hobart football team was when former Wheeler running back Trey Gibson decided to move to town ahead of his junior year.
“We brought four of our five (offensive linemen) back, so we knew we’d have a decent running game even prior to him moving in,” Osika said. “I didn’t even know he was moving here until he showed up, to be honest with you.”
Gibson was the Region’s top running back in 2020, racking up 22 touchdowns and 1,569 yards at Wheeler as a sophomore. This fall, it’s gone even better for Gibson with his new team.
In seven games, Gibson has 1,077 rushing yards on 156 carries and 20 rushing touchdowns, second in the Region only to Merrillville star Lavarion Logan, who has 22.
The explosive running back carries himself with a serious, focused demeanor, and it has paid massive dividends for the Brickies.
“Things have been clicking here ever since I moved here,” Gibson said. “Obviously I have a new offensive line and it’s a huge, huge difference, they’ve been doing a great job this year.”
Gibson averaged 9.7 yards per run in the 56-24 win over Kankakee Valley last week, rushing for five touchdowns and 253 yards on 26 carries.
He models his game after Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, and like him, Gibson is a force in Hobart’s passing attack as well. He’s made 16 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns so far.
“I like to define myself as an all-purpose back,” Gibson said. “I can receive the ball, I can run the ball, I can block, do it all. Even at the next level and when it comes to playing high school football, I’m able to do everything.”
With two games left against Highland and Munster, the Brickies (4-3, 2-1 NCC) can share the conference title if Andrean (5-2, 3-0 NCC) slips up.
Andrean and Merrillville are the only teams to hold Gibson under 5 yards per carry so far, but he still totaled 151 rushing yards and two scores against the 59ers on 33 carries in a narrow defeat on Sept. 4.
Gibson has steadily progressed since August, seeing his influence in the offense grow each week.
Over the last month, Gibson has turned into a high-volume tailback for the Brickies, registering at least 20 carries per game.
“He’s a workhorse,” Osika said. “We’ve got to be smart with how much we do give him during the game, we don’t want him to wear down and wear out. But that’s also the nice part with having Noah (Ehrlich) and really a legitimate passing offense.”
That’s the other element that has helped Hobart score 39 points or more in each of its wins.
Erlich, a freshman quarterback, has completed 72 of 121 passes for 1,062 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception.
He and Gibson are making for a powerful one-two punch.
“Being able to have a good run offense and a quarterback like Noah Ehrlich that can pass the ball as well, that opens up our offense to when teams are going into that week,” Gibson said. “They have to worry about stopping the run, but not only the run.”
The Brickies aim to make another deep postseason run after a magical 2020 campaign ended in a loss against Indianapolis Roncalli 4A state championship.
Gibson wasn’t a part of that team, but he is certainly an anchor for this year’s group, which hopes to surpass its predecessor.
Gibson, who hopes to play college football and took an unofficial visit to Purdue on Sept. 25, wants to help carry the Brickies as far as he can.
“I believe in this team, 100%,” Gibson said. “The motto here is to play 15 games. That’s kind of the goal at the end of the season, to play that 15th game and win it. They came up a little bit short last year, going down to state and losing to Roncalli, but that’s the goal this year. To get back down there and bring (the title) back to the city.”