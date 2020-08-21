White Sox belt 6 HRs, pound Cubs 10-1 for 6th straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Jose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday night.

The White Sox (16-11) pounded Jon Lester and matched a season high with their sixth straight win. They moved five games above .500 for the first time since they were 27-22 in 2016 with the victory over the NL Central leaders.

Abreu hit a three-run drive in the third inning and a solo shot in the ninth, giving the White Sox 22 homers in the past six games. They have outscored their opponents 48-12 in that span.

Luis Robert got the rout going with a two-run drive to left field in the second. Danny Mendick connected leading off the fourth. Yasmani Grandal chased Lester two outs later with a two-run shot, and Eloy Jiménez made it 9-0 with a solo homer in the seventh against the team that signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.

Keuchel (4-2) held the Cubs to one run and six hits in eight innings.

Lester (2-1) gave up nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. The eight runs were the most for him since he allowed eight in a loss to Milwaukee last September. The five-time All-Star has been tagged for 13 in his past two outings, sending his ERA soaring from 1.06 to 5.06.