White Sox blanked 9-0, drop series to Rays

Shawn Armstrong (1-0) replaced Archer and struck out four in two hitless innings. Adam Conley and Chris Mazza followed, and Josh Fleming gave up three hits over the final three innings to get his first major league save.

Chicago was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position Sunday and 3-for-27 in the series.

"That was no fun," La Russa said.

Ruiz balked home a run before Meadows picked up his 88th RBI on a double that put the Rays ahead 8-0 in the seventh.

Tampa Bay has scored eight or more runs in 12 of its last 16 games.

Wander Franco had a run-scoring double and Meadows had an RBI single off Reynaldo López (2-1) as the Rays went up 3-0 in the third. López gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi left after scoring on Meadows' first-inning single with left hamstring tightness.

The Rays announced before the game that slugger Nelson Cruz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

"Woke up not feeling well," Cash said. "Opted to keep him away. Certainly will test and all that."