White Sox can't solve Angels' Alex Cobb

"We were funky," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Chicago reliever Mike Wright was ejected for hitting Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani in the calf with a pitch with two out and nobody on in the ninth. La Russa also was ejected by crew chief Bill Welke for arguing.

La Russa believes Welke thought it was retaliation after White Sox batters Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu were hit by pitches in Tuesday's game.

"It wasn't intentional," La Russa said. "(Welke) read it wrong. It wasn't consistent with No. 1, the way they treated the three hit by pitches. Secondly, where was our retaliation?

"It looks bad to our pitcher and our team. It's disappointing."

Maddon didn't agree with La Russa's viewpoint.

"It was retaliatory," Maddon said. "We knew that."

It marked the third ejection of the season for La Russa and the 91st of his career.

Rookie infielder Romy Gonzalez moved from third to pitcher and struck out Max Stassi to end the ninth. Abreu made his first major league appearance at third in place of Gonzalez.