White Sox fan killed in crash attends game with her family - 'in spirit, one last time'

A 25-year-old lifelong White Sox fan from South Holland has been watching games with her family at Guaranteed Rate Field since she was a kid.
They were together at the park one last time during the White Sox's final homestand against the Cubs before the team's first push into the playoffs since 2008 — in cutout form.
Lindsey Lagestee, a pharmacist with a doctorate in pharmacy from Midwestern University who sang for the popular country band Dixie Crush, was killed in a car accident in February. Cutouts of Lagestee and her parents Vaughn and Linda Lagestee were seated in Section 101 for the final series of the regular season at Guaranteed Rate Field through the FANtastic Faces initiative that raised more than $100,000 for Chicago White Sox Charities in support of hundreds of nonprofits across the city.
"It meant the world to me," said Vaughn Lagestee, Lindsey's dad. "We were able to get some photos. Albeit in spirit, she was in the park one last time."
Lagestee was well-known throughout the area as the lead female vocalist for the band Dixie Crush, which billed itself as "the Midwest's Ultimate Country Party Band" and played Top 40 country music hits at more than 250 shows over the past five years, in venues as large as the 40,000-seat Arlington International Racecourse.
She died after a 75-year-old driver crashed into Lagestee while she was driving to a Valentine's Day show in Chicago.
"We still can't believe it," her mom Linda Lagestee said. "We're still waiting for her to walk into the door."
The family has been season-ticket holders for years, and Lindsey Lagestee made it to at least 30 to 40 games a year, even while she was busy with medical school.
"She grew up with the White Sox," Linda Lagestee said. "She loved her White Sox. As a pharmacist, she was always diagnosing everybody at the park. The parking lot guys would make her sing. We submitted her to sing the national anthem before a game, but they had a contract with one singer that season and it never came to be."
She was thrilled when a player from a rival American League Central team threw her a game ball, on which he had written his phone number. But after she discovered he was married she put it away in a glass case and never called him, Linda Lagestee said.
Lagestee was an athlete herself, a softball pitcher who always kept a mitt in the back of her car.
Over the years, she went to the 2003 All-Star Game at then U.S. Cellular Field, cheered the White Sox on in the 2005 World Series in person, and got to see the ring ceremony with her dad at the following Sox Fest, where she met retired announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. She was once shown waving in the crowd in a WGN television ad for White Sox baseball and was such a fan that a White Sox logo is inscribed on her tombstone along with musical notes and the RX mortar-and-pestle pharmacy symbol.
She especially liked going to the the Crosstown Classic series.
"She had friends who were Cubs fans and would drag them there with these big posters saying 'they're not with me,'" Linda Lagestee said.
She would have been thrilled by the White Sox's success this season, her mother said.
"She would have been so excited," she said. "Her whole bedroom, wall to wall, was nothing but White Sox. She had every ball, every bobble head. She really liked A.J. Pierzynski."
Vaughn Lagestee recalls that his daughter would get so excited whenever the fireworks went off after the White Sox hit home runs. She was always trying to get autographs and baseballs while at games.
"I remember when she turned 16 and had her permit. I threw her my keys," he said. "She said, 'dad, I can't drive. It's the expressway.' I told her, 'your dad's not going to be with you forever.' She was so ecstatic when she got to Lot A."
Vaughn Lagestee said it was almost a blessing the coronavirus pandemic kept him away from Guaranteed Rate Field this season.
"There would be that empty feeling when she wasn't there in the next seat," he said. "At least now there will be some healing time in there and it won't be right after the fact."
Her friends and family intently watched the final White Sox home series to catch glimpses of her cutout, which was only visible on television while pausing and zooming in, Linda Lagestee said. They still mourn her every day.
"Some of her friends have gotten what she wrote in her handwriting tattooed on them," Linda Lagestee said. "Nobody can get over it. Some of her classmates from pharmacy school have picnicked with her at the cemetery. They bring blankets, and bring her food and doughnuts. She loved her friends with all her heart, and never stopped loving her fans. She'd meet with them after the shows. She loved everybody."
The family is still is shock.
"I don't know how to get over this," her mom Linda Lagestee said. "I don't know how to feel okay. It's been real tough. Everyone misses her so much."
