White Sox fan killed in crash attends game with her family - 'in spirit, one last time'

She especially liked going to the the Crosstown Classic series.

"She had friends who were Cubs fans and would drag them there with these big posters saying 'they're not with me,'" Linda Lagestee said.

She would have been thrilled by the White Sox's success this season, her mother said.

"She would have been so excited," she said. "Her whole bedroom, wall to wall, was nothing but White Sox. She had every ball, every bobble head. She really liked A.J. Pierzynski."

Vaughn Lagestee recalls that his daughter would get so excited whenever the fireworks went off after the White Sox hit home runs. She was always trying to get autographs and baseballs while at games.

"I remember when she turned 16 and had her permit. I threw her my keys," he said. "She said, 'dad, I can't drive. It's the expressway.' I told her, 'your dad's not going to be with you forever.' She was so ecstatic when she got to Lot A."

Vaughn Lagestee said it was almost a blessing the coronavirus pandemic kept him away from Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

"There would be that empty feeling when she wasn't there in the next seat," he said. "At least now there will be some healing time in there and it won't be right after the fact."