White Sox have no answer for Salvador Perez, Royals

Even when Perez grounded out it was productive. With one out and Nicky Lopez on first in the third inning, Perez grounded slowly to third. The throw from Yoan Moncada was low and wasn't handled by first baseman Gavin Sheets. As it rolled past Sheets, Perez inadvertently kicked it down the line, allowing Lopez to score.

Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.

"I think throughout the game the command actually got better," Singer said. "I struggled with my slider early in the game but I figured that out throughout the game. I threw a few changeups that kept them off the other stuff."

Singer has struggled developing his changeup as a third pitch. But Matheny said it's days like Sunday that might cause him to think he doesn't need a third pitch.

"That was probably the best fastball he's had all season," Matheny said. "The movement and location—he found it and he kept it down. There was only pitch that I remember him climbing the zone. You could tell by some of their reactions how much late movement he had. That's an example of why a guy gets away from a third pitch."

Adalberto Mondesi led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. He then stole second and third before scoring on a Hunter Dozier sacrifice fly to right. Whit Merrifield then singled in Edward Olivares for the Royals' sixth run.

