White Sox hold off Tigers for 8-7 win after benches clear

DETROIT — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 win on Monday.

The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth.

Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers' Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections regarding the altercation, though White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo was tossed for arguing after Abreu was hit.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa insinuated that Abreu was plunked intentionally.

"It seems they have issues when someone plays aggressively but not when they pitch aggressively and beyond the limits," he said. "The game is played two ways, not just one way."

Lange said he wasn't trying to hit Abreu in a one-run game.

"He's leaning out over the plate. He sees I'm working away," Lange said. "Our report says finish up-and-in and that's where I was going. Obviously, it wasn't intentional. I'm pitching to my report."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch backed up Lange's claim.