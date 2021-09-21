White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the White Sox's drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two as second-place Cleveland beat Kansas City later Tuesday.

Reyes had four of Detroit's 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

"Just seems like we're not catching breaks, but we're not putting ourselves in a lot of positions to be able to get wins," said Chicago starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who gave up two runs on 11 hits in five innings. "That's not a great combo to have right now."

The White Sox have lost five of their last seven games and manager Tony La Russa is concerned that his team is "treading water" as the postseason approaches.

"We have to win at a higher percentage than we're winning right now," he said. "You've got to be able to execute in this league. Our execution is not where it has to be in all phases."