White Sox manager Rick Renteria not with team, pending tests

CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox in their series opener against the Cleveland Indians and until the team learns more about Renteria's condition. Monday's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather.

General manager Rick Hahn released a statement saying Renteria had the symptoms and was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result,” Hahn said.

The team did not say if the 58-year-old Renteria was being tested for the coronavirus. Renteria has been with the White Sox since 2017.

McEwing said on a Zoom conference call that Renteria said he “feels great, feels fine. Just being very cautious.”

Renteria's situation arose on a day of major medical news across baseball, most of it involving COVID-19.