White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech misses camp start with personal matter

The Chicago White Sox plan to give Michael Kopech whatever he needs to deal with a personal matter.

In the meantime, they have plenty of intriguing arms for their summer camp.

Kopech was excused from team activities Friday, and general manager Rick Hahn said he doesn’t have a timeline for the return of one of baseball's top pitching prospects.

“Given the time we're living through together I will try to answer the question that's probably now at the top of everybody's mind and just share the fact that currently Michael is healthy,” Hahn said on a video conference call.

Kopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.

He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 26 and likely would have began the year in the minors had the season started on time, but it was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. Now Kopech is in the mix for a major league spot depending on how long he is away from the team.